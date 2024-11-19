Montreal creatives shine on the runway

Artist Impact Movement’s 2024 fashion show brings creativity to life

Yea Dee’s creative expression draws eyes on the runway. Photo Andrae Lewis

Bubbly beverages in hand, Montreal fashion lovers gathered in lower St. Laurent Blvd. on Nov. 22 for the Artist Impact Movement’s (AIM) second annual fashion show, IMPACT.

Music played, and pink and blue headlights illuminated the eclectic outfits of attendees. Vendors showcased their handmade art and clothes at tables, while designers and models prepped for the big show.

IMPACT, a non-profit, student-driven fashion show, was founded by Maya Berger and Gilad Maianski, with all proceeds going to ReThink Breast Cancer, a breast cancer empowerment movement. The theme of the event was New York Fashion Week.

Approximately 10 vendors filled the venue selling handmade clothing, paintings, vintage items and jewellery.

Giselle Gulik, a vendor at the event, sold prints, paintings and handmade silver jewellery.

“Everyone’s cool, everyone’s awesome, everyone’s fitted up,” Gulik remarked.

“It’s nice to look at something seemingly mundane and make it vibrant,” Gulik said, describing her still-life art.

Attendees had hot fits of their own. Photo Andrae Lewis

At 10:30 p.m., the lights dimmed, and the show began. Ten designers took to the runway, showcasing work with diverse aesthetics.

“AIM allows these creators to get the platform they deserve because they are so talented—without profiting off of their work,” said Diana Bodik, VP external for AIM and model for fashion label MYBE. For Bodik, seeing all the moving parts behind organizing an event like this gave her a deep respect for the organizers and designers.

First on the runway was the work of Thea Lucic, also the VP of marketing for AIM. The models walked out exuding confidence, wearing hand-made sets, paired with a sultry song.

Next, Bella Piafsky presented androgynous, clown-inspired garment designs. Models in black-and-white stripes, polka dots and white clown makeup strutted to a seductive haunting tune.

Greer Sydney Greer followed with Y2K-inspired vintage pieces, channelling Bratz with furs, browns and denim. Models walked to Sexy Sushi’s “Sex Appeal.”

“Stay sexy,” Greer said with a smile, finger pointing to the camera.

Emma Malloy’s streetwear brand, Out Of Milk, showcased her signature “punk baby” art painted on vintage clothing. A ’90s vibe rap song backdropped Malloy’s streetwear style.

MLHN designer Quentin Meilhon took a whimsical, magical approach with models adorned in horns, animal ears and shimmery makeup. The designs were presented with a dreamy pop soundtrack.

Next was Zéa Dee Poku’s collection, which brought eclectic layering and bold textures to the runway. The models walked to a steamy rave club soundtrack, with white face paint, embodying the same energy as the clothes: chic and eccentric.

Following Poku was Irimakes, who created a fairytale glow with flowy, freeform designs.

Sage Eden Cooper, jewellery designer for Sage Eden Designs, took a maximalist, summer-slumber-party approach, layering her models with as many pieces as possible. The models walked out to a buoyant pop song, which fit with the flowy, babydoll, coquette outfits—simple with the intention of letting Cooper’s jewellery shine.

“Your beauty is the least interesting thing about you,” Cooper said. “I want my stuff to make people feel beautiful and at home with themselves.”

Wakeman, a designer from New England in the U.S., focused on upcycling fabrics like denim and corduroy. His set had a western-country vibe, paired with a Lainey Wilson song, his favourite country artist. For Wakeman, his models are the ones who bring the clothes to life, which is why he asks them to come with their own makeup and jewellery.

“It felt amazing walking for him because he makes all his clothes,” model Jerry Luma said. “It’s super cool to be a part of.”

Closing the show was Berger herself, showcasing MYBE. She has been designing and sewing her entire life but struggled to find opportunities to showcase her work.

AIM model takes a selfie. Photo Andrae Lewis

“How am I going to show my line?” Berger recalled asking herself two years ago when she and her friends first conceived AIM.

Fast forward to Nov. 22, models were strutting down the runway wearing her designs, to Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon.”

“Did you hear me? Play the fucking beat!” Roan screamed on the track, as the models popped off—classy and cunty. The song got everyone in the crowd hyped and singing along.

As the show ended at midnight, attendees, designers and models celebrated the evening’s success.

With the audience having doubled compared to last year’s show, AIM plans to expand to Toronto and other cities in the coming year.

“It’s so beautiful to be around people who love art and creativity,” said Cooper, who also participated in AIM’s show last year. She was so pleased with the experience that she decided to come back again.

“I feel like I’m with my people,” Cooper said, ’and that’s very rare.”