Concordia football well-represented at RSEQ awards

Three Stingers take home Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec honours

Defensive back Mendel Joseph (15) was one of two Stingers football players to take home RSEQ awards. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) announced the individual football award winners for the 2024-25 regular season on Friday, Nov. 8. The event was held on the Université Laval campus, the host of the Dunsmore Cup game.

Of the 10 individual awards, Concordia football was represented three times. The awards were given to defensive backs Mendel Joseph and Isaac Pepin, and assistant coach Émilie Pfeiffer Badoux. Joseph was named defensive player of the year, Pepin won the leadership award and Pfeiffer Badoux won assistant coach of the year.

Stingers football head coach Brad Collinson praised all three award winners, expressing how fortunate the organization was to have them.

“As a coach, seeing them reach their individual goals is incredible,” Collinson said.

Joseph played his second season as a Concordia Stinger excellently, earning him the honour.

“It was amazing for real,” Joseph said, recalling how it felt surreal to win the award. “When coach told me, I needed some time to take it all in.”

Opposing quarterbacks may not have often thrown the ball his way, but when they did, it was not with much success. In eight games played, Joseph finished the 2024-25 regular season with 21 solo tackles, six pass breakups and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

“You could tell [the] offences respected him,” Collinson said. “They didn’t throw much to his side.”

Joseph’s play impacted the game in many tangible ways, but he was also on a mission to make a psychological impact on the opposing team.

“I want the opposing quarterback to fear throwing the ball to my side,” Joseph said.

Pepin took home the leadership award thanks to his philanthropic work off the field and leadership in the locker room. Collinson raved about Pepin’s involvement in his community and his drive to help others.

“What he’s done is exceptional,” Collinson said. “We look forward to what we can accomplish with him moving forward.”

Pepin took some time to adapt to his new environment in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce last season after playing high school football in Tennessee, USA. The second-year player has now fully integrated and become involved within his new community, as he worked diligently with a local charity. Pepin’s work within the community will be demonstrated publicly shortly, with an announcement coming soon, as per Collinson.

Pfeiffer Badoux was recognized as assistant coach of the year for her impact in the locker room and staff meetings. Collinson highlighted her work ethic as a full-time police officer in Montreal on top of coaching and still being able to be such a crucial part of their operation.

“She’s been incredible,” Collinson said. “The number of hours she puts in, it’s unbelievable.”

The Stingers football program received credit for hiring a female coaching assistant in a male-dominated space, but Collinson said that wasn’t on his mind at the time of the hire.



“We interviewed her and other candidates, but she came out on top,” Collinson said. “It had nothing to do with gender, she was simply the most qualified.”

The Concordia football team finished the season with a 2-6 record, finishing fourth in the RSEQ division, and falling to the Laval Rouge et Or in the RSEQ semifinal. The Stingers hope to combine individual and team success next fall as they look forward to the 2025-26 season.

This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 6, published November 19, 2024.