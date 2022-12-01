UQAM 77, Concordia 58: Stingers Conclude First Half of Season with Loss

Citadins Best Stingers in Final Women’s Basketball Contest of 2022

Courtesy Kyran Thicke - Concordia Stingers

The UQAM Citadins improved to 4-1, turning in a strong road win performance on Oct. 28 against the Stingers. The Stingers themselves end the first half of the 2022-23 campaign at 1-5.

Finally back at Loyola after two long-distance road games against Bishop’s University and the Université de Laval, the Stingers’ women’s basketball team’s extended its losing streak to three straight. Nevertheless, the collective is still trying to establish a rhythm they can follow to become true contenders.

While the final score implies a certain dominance by the Citadins, the primary slate of the game was much more competitive than the latter parts: neither team let the other take a clear-cut edge in the early back-and-forth action. Both teams kept steady possession of the ball.

The Stingers experienced complications sinking field goals, but they found refuge in the many fouls committed by the Citadins, scoring 22 of 23 free throws in the first half. The Citadins also capitalized on some of the Stingers' fouls, boasting a less precise 14 for 18 first-half free throw record. This free throw shooting complemented UQAM’s 15 for 30 field goal percentage. It was much more substantial than the Stingers’ 5 for 23 conversion success.

The Citadins picked up the pace in the second half. The team raised their numbers on the scoreboard and maintained ball possession with aggressive rebounding.

UQAM made the most of the Stingers turnovers as well. The Citadins ended the game outrebounding their opponents 29 to 42. This marked the fifth time in six games this season that the Stingers have been outrebounded. With good defence, fewer fouls and outstanding team play, the Citadins cruised to victory. They stopped the Stingers from orchestrating a comeback and finished strong with a comfortable two-digit lead on the scoreboard.

Coming into the game, Stingers Head Coach Tenicha Gittens looked to put an emphasis on defence, and still recognised it post-game as an aspect to improve over the upcoming month-long break.

“We’ve got to put four quarters together of decent defence,” Gittens said. “There are flashes, but flashes don’t cut it. We need effort and grit, it’s just the fight.” She also addressed the specifics of this need for improvement, taking note of the deficiency in transition and three-point defence as well as the defensive rebounding the team has struggled with so often this season.

“We lost because we weren’t together and we weren’t listening,” said Stingers forward and leading point scorer on the day Serena Tchida. “Everybody needs to get some shots up,” she added, acknowledging the difficulties the team encountered with precise field goal shooting.

Coach Gittens also expressed the need for a defensive leader to step up. Stingers Guard Areej Burgonio has proved herself as the cornerstone for the offence. An outstanding defensive force is yet to show up for the team, and this role is to be taken up quickly for the group to elevate their game.

“In previous years, we’ve had defensive leaders,” explained Gittens, aware of the team's need to succeed. “We need somebody that can keep their foot on the gas defensively. That’s what we’re missing: a leader on that end.”

With basketball coming to a close for the year, the Stingers have a significant amount of time to rest and recollect for the second part of the season. They return to action on Jan. 12 with a trip to Quebec City to take on the Université de Laval Rouge et Or.