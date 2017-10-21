Two Stinger Soccer Players Earn RSEQ Honours

Oliviers Georges and Chama Sedki Named Second-Team All-Stars

Two Stinger Soccer Players are all-stars. Photo Brian Lapuz

Two Stingers soccer players have been named all-stars by the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec.

Chama Sedki, a midfielder on Concordia’s women’s soccer team, and Olivier Goerges, a defender on the men’s team, received Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec second team all-star nods earlier today.

Sedki, the second-year computer engineering student, proved herself as an influential player this season for the maroon and gold. She amassed a total of four goals and a team-leading three assists this fall. Sedki also earned herself a spot on the second all-star team last winter.

This past fall marked the end for Georges’ time with Concordia. The fourth-year english literature student closed out his varsity soccer career the same way he started; with his fourth all-star award.

