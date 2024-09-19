The university blues

Balancing academic pressures and personal growth is harder than it seems

Graphic Jude M.

The most challenging part of my university journey has not been writing a 20-page essay nor studying for an exam worth 50 per cent of my grade—it has been taking care of myself in spite of the pressure and stress that comes with being a student.

The pressure to excel academically often overshadows the equally important need for personal growth and mental well being.

Throughout my time at Concordia University, I have lost and found myself several times.

I have endured a global pandemic, hated my living situation and had my drink spiked.

Depression has consumed me in such a way that I could not get out of bed. Through these difficult times, I have learned that protecting your peace is more important than school.

In my darkest state of mind, I was merely going through the motions of not only university, but life. I had lost sight of who I was and why I came to Concordia. I felt like my life had no meaning. No purpose. In every class, I felt like just another number. While I was still submitting my work on time, and would go out with my friends on weekends, I had lost the spark and determination to do something meaningful with my life.

Hunched over my computer on my third coffee of the day, I would wonder if there was more to life than this, constantly trying to find meaning in readings that don’t inspire me. Having a healthy and happy mind in university isn’t just about getting through the work. It’s about finding the significance of what you’re learning and how it relates to your own life—which can sometimes be out of your control. Taking courses simply because they’re easy has left me feeling uninspired and uninterested, but a great professor can truly make a world of difference.

Last January, after a semester of battling mental health struggles, I started the new term feeling anxious and unsure. Therapy and medication were slowly helping, but I still didn’t feel like the person I wanted to be. I was lucky enough to take a course that not only gave me meaning, but gave me a new perspective on life. Sometimes, it takes one teacher to truly see you and acknowledge your value. For me, that professor was none other than the journalism department’s Kristy Snell.

Through her Inclusive Journalism course, we learned about Indigenous peoples and worked closely with Indigenous youth, empowering them and teaching them about journalism. Through this experience, I found my spark again. I felt like I had meaning and a reason to get out of bed. I was finally able to set goals and realized that I have the power to make a difference.

This article isn’t just a shout-out to Professor Snell, although I do recommend taking her course.

It’s a reminder to anyone struggling with the pressures of university: Do not lose sight of why you’re here.

True success is not having the highest GPA, but leaving university a more well-rounded and inspired person. It is impossible to do so if you are not taking care of yourself. That may mean dropping a course or even taking another year to complete your degree. It's important to know your own limits and take a step back when needed.

Taking care of your mental health should be a priority, not only in university, but for your entire life.