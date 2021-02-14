How a Concordia student is showcasing acts of kindness during the pandemic

Pamela Pagano’s show Kind Time highlights regular people’s kind initiatives

Concordia student Pamela Pagano is using her online platform to highlight people and their acts of kindness on her show Kind Time. Courtesy Pamela Pagano

In times of despair and uncertainty, one Concordia University student is using her social media presence to bring back positivity by promoting people engaging in acts of kindness.

Pamela Pagano is a fourth-year journalism student, minoring in sociology. After brainstorming ideas with her family about the future of her career, Kind Time was born. She combined her passion for journalism with her love of kindness to create this online series.

Pagano’s goal is to share compassion and love with the world. Through her platform, she gives people who have demonstrated acts of kindness a place to be recognized. By sharing their story with the world, she hopes it will make others realize the importance of kindness and the impact it has.

“It’s so simple to be kind,” she said. “You never know what people are going through. We hear it all the time but we really need to act on that, just be kind, that’s it.”

Pagano planned to launch this project before COVID-19 began. Since in-person interviews were impossible at the time, it ruined her initial plans. Pagano didn’t give up and still wanted to share people’s stories. With this in mind, she adapted to filming online interviews. The first season was filmed throughout the pandemic and features guests from all around the world. The second season was filmed in person, following the COVID-19 safety restrictions when the government allowed for 10 people to gather. Pagano currently releases a new episode every two weeks.

“Pamela’s initiative is incredible. I think it is so reflective of who she is and what she stands for. From knowing her for the past five years, I have always been shown kindness and love from her,” said Stephanie Hubert Leboeuf, a Carleton University film studies undergraduate. Hubert was also present on the set and filmed some behind the scenes footage.

The second season of Pagano’s show includes guests such as DJ YO-C and Rob Leonard, two individuals who speak about their initiative in saving and finding homes for neglected and abused dogs in order to give them a better life. Other guests include Aiesha Robinson, founder of Born to Rise, a non-profit organization that gives others a platform to share their inspiring stories.

“It was inspiring to see her family support her through her dreams and lend her their living room for the set. Her whole family spread kindness to the team, and I’m so lucky to have been a part of it. It was a big change from the season one virtual set,” Leboeuf added.

A handful of passionate people have helped give Pagano her start by sponsoring furniture and a backdrop in order to build a set to interview her guests. The stories feature Montrealers and guests from all around the world.

“It was important that the logo I designed was inclusive so that everyone can relate to the Kind Time visual identity, but still represent Pamela and her message of course,” said Francine Romano, a viewer of the show and the graphic designer who made the Kind Time logo.

Pagano has future hopes of creating another season of Kind Time. “I hope for it to be as genuine and as pure as it’s been so far,” she said.

During difficult times like these, we could all use a little kindness and positivity in our lives. As Pagano always says, “Remember to think happy and be kind!”