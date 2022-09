The H-shirt Times

Chapter 1: An Introduction

Synopsis: Inspired by real events, in an (totally real, really!) underground establishment, three members of a startup company do their jobs while maintaining friendships, bashing each other for not being responsible adults, and arguing over secrets of the universe.

The H-shirt Times part two will appear in The Link’s third print issue on Sept. 27.

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 2, published September 13, 2022.