The Fringe Calendar: Where to Have Pre and Post Halloween Fun

Welcome to The Link’s second Fringe Cal published this year. Still here? Cool. Here’s what’s good around the city between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

In 2018, Cherie Dimaline’s young adult novel The Marrow Thieves was the #1 bestselling book in Canada. At the bookstore Drawn & Quarterly, she will be launching Empire of Wild, described as “a messed-up, grown-up, Little Red Riding Hood,” and inspired by the traditional Métis story of the Rogarou.

Thursday, Oct. 31, but spooky

Le Cypher is celebrating Halloween and you should too. The infamous live hip-hop jam is always a party, but I expect it to be so over the top that I don’t want to miss it.

Friday, Nov. 1

The DIY art space, Peripheral Hours, injects vitality to the residential area that is the Chabanel District. The alternative art gallery is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the show Site of the Not Yet. The exhibit lasts until Nov. 2. Be sure not to miss it, it’s a unique experience.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Dress Up, a local fashion collective that aims to encourage self-expression through fashion, is organizing a dance party at Bar Le Ritz PDB. The theme is Studio 54, and they are promising “dancing, dancing, dancing, lights, paparazzi, photo booths.”

Sunday, Nov. 3

Cinéma Moderne—a bar with an adjacent movie theatre—will be screening Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love at 12:15 p.m. Leonard Cohen haunts Montreal’s collective imagination, and this movie is a good chance to indulge in his memory.

Monday, Nov. 4

All that change you carry around (just kidding, no one carries cash) will be put to good use on Sunday. Concordia is hosting its used book sale, and from $3 and up you can find your new favourite novel.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

The curated comedy show I Like It is putting on this month’s edition, meant to de-spook you from that inevitable costume anxiety/candy/hookup mix that you got caught in.

