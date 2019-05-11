This Week’s Fringe Cal Sucks, Do Not Go to These Events

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Support Concordia artists and check out their show Mémoires Délusoires at the Centre culturel Georges-Vanier. Saba Heravi and Alexia McKindsey have been exhibited multiple times, notably at the Concordia student-run Visual Arts Visuels Gallery, Atelier Galerie 2112, and at the Art Matters Festival. McKindsey is the current VAV Gallery financial administrative coordinator.

Thursday, Nov. 14

In the heart of the Gay Village, Cabaret Berlin on Ste. Catherine St. E. will be home to Wide Open, a queer night of performances and DJ sets.

Friday, Nov. 15

The Canadian publishing company Conundrum Press will launch new graphic novels at Drawn & Quarterly in the Mile-End. The artists will be in attendance, and the event is described as an “extravaganza.” Be there, or be extravagan-less.

Saturday, Nov. 16

“Winter? Don’t know her.” The Glitter Bomb is where all the cool gays will be on Saturday night. Bring cash, and stuff some toilet paper in your bra because they run out quick.

Extra Event

While the cool gays will be at the Ritz, this gay will be at Datcha, for their latest L Nights, an inclusive LGBTQ+ ladies dance event.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Revamp your wardrobe just in time for this pesky snowfall at the secondhand sale hosted at the Montreal streetwear brand Beurd.

Extra Event

Later that day, check out Kalmunity’s jazz project at Resonance Café, sporting your kewl new clothes.

Monday, Nov. 18

My most persistent memories of music are of Latin music. I would listen to Maná and Buena Vista Social Club even before I knew who the Beatles were. Now that I’m grown and out of my parents’ house, I feel myself increasingly craving a connection with my South American half. You’ll find me at the St. Denis. St. staple jazz bar Dièse Onze for their Latin Monday.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Spend a relaxing evening sketching your troubles away at Gallery Parfois on St. Laurent Blvd at their life drawing event.

