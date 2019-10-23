The Fringe Calendar, Where an Editor Plans Your Whole Life

Hot Pick of the Week: Monday Open Mic at the Resto/Bar Local Legend

From literary events to parties, here’s a rundown of where to be this week. But with November having arrived, we might all end up in our sweatpants watching Riverdale.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

It is the return of Mercredi Swing, and they are celebrating their new home, the wine bar VV Tavernä on Bellechasse St. It’s boasting a live band, so get there for the intro to swing dancing course at 7:30 p.m, then party the night away.

Thursday, Nov. 7

“What will the cards hold?” they ask. From 6 to 11 p.m., there will be tarot readings and live jazz Datcha, until the end of December.

Friday, Nov. 8

It’s the beginning of the three-day Festival Zéro Déchet happening at Marché Bonsecours. Learn about all the weird things you can do with a mason jar.

Saturday, Nov. 9

The 2000s dance party event description is yelling at me and it’s kind of working. They’ll be playing “JENNIFER LOPEZ BRITNEY XTINA KELLY CLARKSON GAGA THE STROKES THE WHITE STRIPES” and more. I guess ? I’m going ? to the Ritz ?

Sunday, Nov. 10

On Sunday, you might need to calm down from “ONE DIRECTION AVRIL LAVIGNE BIEBER TAYLOR SWIFT BEYONCÉ.” I suggest going to the Mad Hatter on Crescent St. for their Mundo Lingo event, where you’ll get to practice the language you always meant to get better at.

Monday, Nov. 11

Want to test that song you wrote and that your roommate swears they love? Try it out at Local Legend, a bar/restaurant hosting a weekly open mic for musicians and spoken word artists alike.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Readers will be meeting at Drawn and Quarterly to discuss A Mind Spread Out on the Ground by Alicia Elliott for their Indigenous literatures book club.

