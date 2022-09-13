Stingers Wrap-Up: Sept. 5-11

An Almost Perfect Week for the Stingers

And that’s a wrap! Graphic Marilou Brickert

With a week full of wins and lengthy draws, the only loss was obtained by the men’s rugby group.

Let’s talk Stingers…

Women’s Soccer (0-0-3): Ties with Sherbrooke and UQAM

There is an obstacle in the way of the women’s team. The obstacle is a hard-to-penetrate wall coming from their opponent's back-line. The first win of the season eludes the Stingers’ squad, yet so does their first loss. Their play has grown to be more cohesive. Organized efforts have come to fruition.

Next game vs. the Université de Laval is on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m..

Men’s Soccer (1-0-1): Win against Sherbrooke, Tie against UQAM

The men’s team has been sharp to start the year. It is the first time since 2001 that the team has started the season without a loss, with an impressive showing against the Université de Sherbrooke winning 4-2. In the standings, Concordia sits in third place.

Next game vs. Laval is on Friday, Sept. 16 at 8:15 p.m..

Women’s Rugby (1-1-0): Win against Bishop’s University

The nascent year has been good and bad for the women’s rugby team. Suffering a 59-6 loss against the University of Ottawa was one to forget, but the team recuperated with a 28-10 victory against Bishop’s University on Sept. 11. Multiple players contributed to the scoring, both on kicks and tries. At 1-1, the group sits in the middle of the standings. With still plenty of pop passes to chuck, Concordia will try and keep the winning streak alive.

Next game vs. Laval is on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 12 p.m..

Men’s Rugby (0-1-0): Loss against Bishop’s University

The men’s squad wished for a more successful start to their season. The 33-17 loss on Saturday, Sept. 11 put a stain on an otherwise clean sheet. The season is young and therefore there are still plenty of defining moments left for the club. A first win will get that dreaded monkey off their back.

Next game vs. École de technologie supérieure is on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m..

Baseball: Exhibition win against McGill

The Concordia baseball team took advantage of the lackluster defensive play from McGill University Redbirds on Tuesday Sept. 6. This 6-3 win does come from an exhibition, however, it gave spectators a glimpse of what to expect when it comes to the Stingers’ respected pitching and sound batting order.

Next game vs. McGill is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5:15 p.m..

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 2, published September 13, 2022.