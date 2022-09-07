Stingers Wrap-Up: Aug 29 to Sept. 4

The Week of Home-Openers and Harsh Conditions

Stingers are back in action and so is the urge to talk about them Photo by: Tristan D’Amours

The Link’s wrap-up report is a new weekly installment. The wrap-up consists of a recap of Concordia Athletics’ games during the past week.

Without further ado, let’s talk Stingers…

Women’s Soccer: 0-0 Draw vs. Bishop’s

This scoreless match-up between Concordia and Bishop’s University was far from uneventful. The two offences didn’t spark much excitement. A downpour rained on the parade of Concordia’s home-opener. The Stingers’ defence was staunch largely in part to the play of goalkeeper Anastasia Fox, whose two desperation saves were a masterclass in adapting to your environment—especially if that environment turns torrential.

Next game: Thursday Sept. 8 @ Sherbrooke

Football: 24-23 Loss vs. Sherbrooke

The Saturday, Sept. 3 head-to-head started off in the Stingers’ favour. An early lead was thanks in part to the play on both sides of the field. The comeback mounted by the Sherbrooke Vert et Or is all the more impressive considering it was led by backup quarterback Charles Picard. Picard seemed to alter the momentum as soon as he stepped in between the sidelines. Despite a valiant last-quarter effort, the game-winning field goal from Sherbrooke is what stung, as Concordia fell to 0-2 on the season.

Next game: Saturday Sept. 17 vs. McGill

Men’s Hockey: 4-2 Win 2022 Training Camp in Italy

The Stingers’ team enjoyed some pre-season tune-up opportunities as they benefited from scrimmaging local Italian teams. The game against the Val Pusteria Wolves, a club from Bruneck, was worth it, giving the men’s team its first exhibition win of the season.

First pre-season game in the Ontario University Athletics regional play: Friday, Sept. 23 @ Toronto

Women’s Rugby: 59-6 Loss vs. Ottawa

This was a home-opener to forget for the Stingers’ women’s team. With head coach Jocelyn Barrieau away as a staff member of the Canadian World Sevens team, the Stingers suffered a beatdown from the Ottawa University Gee-Gees. As this was not an ideal first game,the team will have to hold their heads high and recoup for what lies ahead.

Next game: Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Bishop’s