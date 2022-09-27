Stingers’ Weekend Wrap-Up: Sept. 23-25

The Week of Cup Games and Pre-Season Tournament Play

Photo Tristan D’Amours

Let’s talk Stingers…

Football: Fourth Place in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec

The 60-14 loss against the Université de Laval Rouge et Or on Sunday, Sept. 25 was painful to say the least. Other than this defeat, the defence has been solid throughout the season, so this is a setback that requires maintenance.

Next game against The Université de Sherbrooke Oct. 1 at 1 p.m..

Women’s Hockey: Theresa Humes Cup

It was a solid first game for the women’s hockey team coming out with a 2-1 win over the University of Toronto Varsity Blues. The game on Saturday, Sept. 24 resulted in an overtime loss against the University of New Brunswick Reds 2-1, and a dropped 3rd-place game against the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds 2-1. The returning players have shown their skills, yet there are still kinks to iron out before the regular season.

Next game (Exhibition) against St. Anselm College Oct. 2 at 3 p.m..

Men’s Hockey: Pre-Season

The men’s team had to play games less than 12 hours apart at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 1 p.m. on Sept 24 respectively. Despite this, the team came away winning both matches, beating Toronto 6-3, and Toronto Metropolitan University 6-4. There are still two pre-season games to be played, but these wins are a good sign.

Next game (Pre-season) against the University of Waterloo Sept. 30 at 7 p.m..

Men’s Soccer: Fifth place in the RSEQ

Although the men’s squad picked up their second victory in a hard-fought effort against McGill on Friday, Sept. 23, they also picked up their second loss at the hands of league juggernaut Université de Montréal on Sunday, Sept 25. The men’s team will have their work cut out for them moving forward.

Next game against the Université du Québec à Montréal Oct. 2 at 1 p.m..

Women’s Soccer: Seventh place in the RSEQ

The women’s team’s position turned from bad to worse over the weekend. With a loss during the Erica Cadieux Cup on Sept. 23 to McGill, and a deflating 4-0 defeat against UdeM on Sept. 25. At 0-4-3, it’s obvious the group has plenty of room for improvement.

Next game against Bishop’s University Sept. 29 at 6 p.m..

Men’s Rugby: Sixth place in the RSEQ

The Sunday, Sept. 25 Dave Hardy Cup Game was heavily needed for the men’s club. A 24-17 victory against McGill bumps the defending champion Stingers up the standings. At 1-2 on the campaign, the squad hopes to progress further, as they set their sights on the last place team.

Next game against Sherbrooke Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m..

Women’s Rugby: Fourth place in the RSEQ

Still licking their wounds after their crushing loss to Laval, the women’s team took out their frustration on the last place McGill Martlets on Sunday, Sept. 25. The extra motivation of the Kelly-Anne Drummond Cup aided in their dominant win 55-3.

Next game against Sherbrooke Sept. 30 at 6 p.m..

Baseball: Ontario University Athletics league play

The bats were cold in the double-header against Queen’s University on Sept. 24. Things turned ugly when they dropped the next two against Laurentian 3-1 and 13-5 respectfully.

Next game against McGill Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m..

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 3, published September 27, 2022.