Stingers Weekend Wrap-Up: Nov. 4 to 6

Hockey Takes Precedence While Football Comes to a Close

Graphic Marilou Brickert

Let’s talk Stingers…

Football: Lost in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec Semi-Final

The time has come for the Stingers Football team to hang up their cleats for 2022. A 38-27 loss at the hands of the Université de Laval Rouge et Or spelled an early exit for the Concordia team on Nov. 5. Despite having a team filled to the brim with talent, the game came down to execution and an amalgamation of all the little things. In hindsight, if the Stingers hadn’t given up 30 points in the first half, the result may have been different. But the inability to carry that third-quarter momentum, jumping offside on a field-goal attempt, and not having penalty calls go your way led to Laval overcoming Concordia.

Coach Brad Collinson’s team will now turn to next year. With numerous players expected to return and a staff eager for the recruiting stage, it will be interesting to see what develops in the off-season.

Women’s Hockey: Currently in fourth place in the RSEQ

Once again, the Stingers women’s hockey team played two games this past weekend. They secured a win against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees on Nov. 4 and a loss at the hands of the Carleton University Ravens on Nov. 6. Concordia now find themselves situated in the middle of the pack with a record of 3-2-0. There have been high expectations placed on the team. A number-one ranking within U Sports is often granted to a defending national championship team, but the bar may have been set too high. This is not to say the Stingers are incapable of returning to the national tournament. It is a reminder that this group is still finding an identity removed from the previous year. Many players are familiar with one another. This chemistry will lead to success hopefully soon.

Next game is against the McGill University Martlets on Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m..

Men’s Hockey: Currently Second in the Ontario University Athletics East Division

On the other side of the Ed Meagher Arena, the Stingers men’s hockey team has thrived since the season's debut. The team currently sits at 6-2-0, having overcome both adversaries. They beat the Ottawa Gee-Gees 4-2 on Nov. 4 and claimed a 3-2 overtime victory against the Carleton Ravens on Nov. 5. What has given the squad the advantage are the impactful players who have returned to the roster this season. Tying in a dynamic that has meshed well, the Stingers look to be tough competition thus far in the season. What will be interesting is whether or not this winning consistency lasts throughout the year.

Next game is against the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières Patriotes on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m..

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 6, published November 8, 2022.