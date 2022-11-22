Stingers’ Weekend Wrap-Up: Nov. 18-20

The Hockey Playoff Preface and Basketball Storylines

Graphic Marilou Brickert

Let’s talk Stingers…

Women’s Hockey: Currently first in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec

What a week it was for Stingers hockey. The women’s team faced fierce competition from adversaries the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Université de Montréal Carabins. Both of these opponents muscled their way into top-seeded positions in the standings, and put up a fight against the Stingers. Concordia prevailed in both matches, winning 2-1 and 2-0, respectively. This boosted the women’s team up the RSEQ table, where they secured the top dog status, accompanied by a number two ranking in U SPORTS. The team has thrived on all facets of their strategy, from offensive prowess to defensive might, skilled special teams strength and continuous goaltending from Alice Philbert.

Next game is against the Carleton Ravens on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m..

Men’s Hockey: Currently third in the Ontario University Athletics East division

The men’s team encountered familiar foes throughout their weekend. They were defeated by the Université de Québec à Trois-Rivières Patriotes 4-0 on Nov. 19, only to bounce back by vanquishing the McGill Redbirds in the Corey Cup game 5-0. The McGill game was a much-needed relief from the UQTR succession, as Concordia had played against the Patriotes three straight times. Goaltender Jordan Naylor stopped 62 of his 66 shots faced over the weekend. With the offensive talent exuded from the now-experienced core group, Concordia characterized itself as a team able to make a deep postseason run in the new year. The men’s team ranks Number ten in the U SPORTS rankings following the weekend.

Next game is against the Queen’s University Gaels on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m..

Women’s Basketball: Currently fourth in the RSEQ standings

The season of woes continued for the women’s team on Nov. 19, losing to the Université de Laval Rouge et Or 79-75. The narrative of this season has not changed, the experienced players make an impact with the rookies struggling to become acclimated to the competition. Point guard Areej Burgonio tallied 33 points on 13 makes through her full 40 minutes of play. Veteran forwards Serena Tchida and Gretta Ineza combined for 26 points and 15 rebounds. Laval has been well-coached for many years, yet the narrow margin of victory shows that progress is being made by Concordia in anticipation of a season already packed with growing pains.

Next game is against the Université de Québec a Montréal Citadins on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m..

Men’s Basketball: Currently first in the RSEQ standings

Where the women’s team handled the woes, the men’s team improved to 4-0. Another comeback win on the campaign, this time against Laval. Concordia trailed 47-31 at halftime, only to mount the victory, clawing and climbing their way back. Guard Sami Jahan exemplified this late-game heroics, collecting 13 of his team-leading 21 points in the second half. The sport of basketball is broken down possession by possession. Throughout the year, this men’s team has showcased players who stepped up in key moments. A 4-0 start is incredible, but will it persist moving forward?

Next game is against the UQAM Citadins on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m..

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 7, published November 22, 2022.