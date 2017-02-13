Stingers Update: Football Team Releases Schedule

Season Opener Planned for Aug. 25 Against Montreal Carabins

The Concordia Stingers football team have released their schedule for the 2017 Réseau du sport étudiant du québec season. Photo Evgenia Choros

Concordia will host one preseason game against the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, of the Ontario University Athletics, on Friday Aug. 18. Then, the Stingers will open their season at Concordia Stadium against the 2014 Vanier Cup champions Université de Montreal Carabins on Aug. 25.

The homecoming weekend game has been set for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. when the Stingers will play their cross-town rivals McGill Redmen.

Three of Concordia’s games will be televised on TVA Sports in three straight weeks: Sept. 16th’s home game against McGill, Sept. 24th’s away game against the Laval Rouge et Or and Sept. 30th’s home game vs the Sherbrooke Vert et Or.

Due to the recent decision of the Bishop’s Gaiters football team to leave the RSEQ for the Atlantic University Sports conference, all RSEQ teams will be playing each other twice, with one home and one away game.

Schedule:

Preseason – Friday, Aug. 18 vs. Wilfrid Laurier – Time TBA

Week 1 – Friday, Aug. 25 vs. Montreal – 7 p.m.

Week 2 -Thursday, Aug. 31 @ Sherbrooke – 7 p.m.

Week 3 – Bye Week

Week 4 – Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. McGill (Homecoming) – 2 p.m.

Week 5 – Sunday, Sept. 24 @ Laval – 1 p.m.

Week 6 – Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Sherbrooke – 2 p.m.

Week 7 – Thursday, Oct. 5 @ Montréal – 7 p.m.

Week 8 – Saturday, Oct. 14 @ McGill – 2 p.m.

Week 9 – Bye Week

Week 10 – Friday, Oct. 27 vs. Laval – 7 p.m.

