Stingers Men’s Basketball Among RSEQ’s Finest

Concordia Well-decorated as Four Stingers Receive All-Star Votes.

The Stingers men’s basketball team has four nominees across three RSEQ all-star teams, including Ricardo Monge’s MVP title. File Photo Alexander Perez

Winning their first provincial championship title since 2011-2012 and booking a trip to the U SPORTS nationals with a 73-69 victory over les Citadins de l’Université du Québec à Montréal in the finals, Concordia’s men’s basketball team capped off a successful season with four players notching all-star nominations.

Ricardo Monge, Adrian Armstrong, Olivier Simon, and Aleks Simeunovic were among the Stingers nominees across three Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec all-star teams.

Ricardo Monge

MVP of the league, first team all-star, fifth year senior and leader of the team, Ricardo Monge’s selection left no doubt how instrumental his role was to this year’s title run. Leading the league in assists (5.5 per game), runner up in steals (2.3 per game) and a team high 74 free throws made this season, Monge solidified his all-star bid with his consistency, teamwork and leadership. As the first Stinger to win the league MVP title since Evens Laroche in 2012, Monge closes out his career with the Maroon and Gold at the top. His accomplishments, dedication, and elite performances will be remembered for a long time.

Adrian Armstrong

Adrian Armstrong’s vote to the RSEQ’s first team all-star roster came as no surprise. Team leader in scoring (16.4 points per game), field goals made (155), minutes (35.2 per game) and three point field goals made (56), Amstrong tortured opposing teams from beyond the arc.

The deadly shooter enjoyed an all-star year that made him a must watch player not only for the fans but for other teams as well. Earning his first award since he entered the league in 2015, Armstrong’s lethal stroke leaves him in discussions as one of the best shooters to play in the RSEQ.

Olivier Simon

Listed at six-foot-seven inches, forward Olivier Simon merited his spot as a second team all-star with his strong shooting from three point range and soft touch in the paint. His ability to stretch the floor and play inside proved to be a tough cover for opponents as Simon shot 23/46 (50%) from deep during the season, a team high. Also leading the team in rebounds (101) and blocks (9), Simon muscled his way in tight, giving his team a chance on both ends of a floor on a nightly basis. Averaging 14.8 ppg, this is the first all-star nomination for Simon.

Aleks Simeunovic

Despite missing seven games this season due to injury, Simeunovic was named to the RSEQ all-rookie team. The freshman from Niagara Falls, ON averaged 6.9 minutes per game, shot 14/38 from the field and 7/39 from three point range—an aspect of his game he takes full pride in. Also listed at six-foot-seven, Simeunovic’s award comes as proof that, when healthy, the economics major can be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.

