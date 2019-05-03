Stingers Hockey Earns All-Star Nominations

Men’s Hockey Players Represented on Three All-Star Teams

The Stingers men’s hockey team had a few nominations to three all-star teams at the end of this season, including Carl Neill, Hugo Roy and Bradley Lalonde. File Photo Alexander Perez

The Concordia Stingers may not have had a deep playoff run or a trip to nationals like last year, but several players do have something to celebrate.

Ontario University Athletics announced their all-star teams this week and for the second straight year, the Stingers had three young representatives garner multiple honours for the team.

Defencemen Carl Neill and Bradley Lalonde, along with rookie forward Hugo Roy, earned spots on the all-star and all-rookie teams for the OUA.

Neill, who led the team in scoring with 33 points in 28 games, was named the OUA East defenceman of the year. Currently representing Canada in the FISU Winter Universiade in Russia, Neill was one of the most productive defencemen in the league this season, earning him back to back first all-star team nominations.

The second-year player sits less than 20 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer among defenders for the Stingers. He was also a part of the U SPORTS all-rookie team last season.

Neill’s former major junior teammate Roy ensured that the Stingers would be represented on the second all-star team as well as the rookie all-star team. He led the team with 19 goals in 28 games, immediately becoming one of the team’s top players. He placed fifth in the OUA for goals and tied first in powerplay goals.

The early success earned Roy a contract with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey league, the affiliate of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

Finally, Lalonde was named to the all-rookie team as well. The rookie quickly became a fixture on Concordia’s blueline, dominating the game offensively with six goals and 21 points, good for fifth and third among OUA defenders.

