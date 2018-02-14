Ottawa 2, Concordia 0: Gee-Gees Force Decisive Game Three

Concordia Women’s Hockey Team Shutout After Game One Blowout

Follow @har_ri_son

The Stingers will have their backs up against the wall tomorrow afternoon in game three. File Photo Elisa Barbier

OTTAWA—The Concordia Stingers women’s hockey team was unable to put up the same early offensive fireworks in game two of their playoff series against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees as they did in game one.

After scoring three goals in the first period on Thursday night on home ice, it was the Gee-Gees that found the early offense at the Minto Sports Complex in Ottawa.

Sloppy puck play by Concordia led to a loose puck around their net. Ottawa forward Meaghan McGaughey found it and sent a weak shot on goal. Stingers goalie Katherine Purchase, who earned a shutout in game one, wasn’t able to track the puck.

In a flash, Concordia found themselves down a goal.

Towards the end of the second period, Stingers forward Brigitte Laganiere was called for a penalty, giving the Gee-Gees their second power play opportunity of the game. Less than ten seconds into it, a bad pass by the Stingers’ penalty killing unit led to an Ottawa possession deep in enemy territory. Defender Melina Roy received a pass from linemate Roxanne Rioux and buried it to double her team’s lead.

Now down two goals, the Stingers were in familiar territory. In their final regular season game, they were in a two-goal hole against the very same Gee-Gees. They would rally out of it, though, ultimately winning the game in double-overtime.

This time, the Stingers just couldn’t solve Ottawa goaltender Maude Levesque-Ryan, whom they’d beaten four times in game one before being pulled in favour of backup Sarah-Maude Labrecque.

The third period was swift. Concordia had a few chances but ultimately couldn’t quite crack Levesque-Ryan. She held the Stingers to a shutout en route to a redemptive game two win.

After an encouraging game one blowout, the Stingers could not complete the sweep.

They won’t have to wait long to get their revenge, though. The two teams head to Montreal for a decisive game three tomorrow afternoon.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.