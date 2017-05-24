Men’s Hockey: Stingers Welcome Alexis Pépin and Massimo Carozza
Concordia Adds QMJHL Talents to their Ranks
The Concordia Stingers added their first two recruits of the summer, bringing forwards Alexis Pépin and Massimo Carozza into their ranks. The news came via the Stingers Twitter account this afternoon.
The 21-year-old forward had a total of 51 points in 64 games to his name, tallying a total of 24 goals and 27 assists.
Stingers men's hockey team signs top junior forwards Alexis Pépin (— Concordia Stingers (@The_Stingers) May 24, 2017
ForeursVD</a>) and Massimo Carozza (<a href="https://twitter.com/CBSEHockey">CBSEHockey) https://t.co/4PJiVdmSCx pic.twitter.com/iIPyZlSqeb
Carozza, also enters the Stingers locker room with QMJHL experience under his belt. The newly acquired center previously played for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles before making his way back to Montreal to join the Maroon and Gold.
The Montreal native scored 27 goals in 63 games for the Screaming Eagles this past season, recording 42 assists in the process for a total of 69 points.
By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.