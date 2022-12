Two complete victories for the Concordia Stingers men's hockey team last weekend, a nice way to end the 2022 season. First in a game against Carleton University Ravens on Dec. 4 winning 5-1. The next was on Dec. 5 against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, where the Stingers won 8-2. Even a goalie change for the Gee-Gees in the third period couldn't stop the Stingers from scoring 6 points in the final frame.