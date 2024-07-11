McGill contracts private security firm to dismantle pro-Palestine encampment

Dozens of students and advocates call out McGill and its allies for the demolition

McGill hires private security firm to dismantle pro-Palestine encampment. Courtesy Cheï Lévesque

On July 10, after more than 70 days since its establishment, McGill University’s pro-Palestine encampment was dismantled by a private security firm hired by the university.

The private security firm entered the encampment early in the morning and began its demolition. Bulldozers and trucks entered McGill’s campus. Additionally, a large number of police officers—some wearing riot gear—were seen by campers on site on horseback and bicycles as early as 4:45 a.m.

Between 4:46 a.m. and 7:42 a.m., individuals in the encampment were “advised three times that they would be escorted off campus if they did not leave of their own accord,” according to McGill’s Emergency Operations Centre. The majority of the 35 campers present were escorted out.

The university’s campus was shut down for the day and blocked off by police.

At 1:15 p.m., McGill’s Emergency Operations Centre announced that the encampment’s dismantlement was largely completed.

According to Montreal police media relations officer Jean-Pierre Brabant, the police were present only for support and made one arrest of a man for assaulting a police officer.

Concordia professor Ted Rutland said the police’s presence should not be overlooked.

“McGill has managed to negotiate [...] a side agreement with the police because the police role here is essential. I don’t think the security firm would be doing [the dismantlement] without police protection,” said Rutland. “The idea that the police aren’t involved in this is misleading. They are here, they are enabling this.”

In a press statement, McGill’s President and Vice-Chancellor Deep Saini stated that the “camp was not a peaceful protest. It was a heavily fortified focal point for intimidation and violence, organized largely by individuals who are not part of our university community.”

Saini alleged that a firm the university hired to investigate the encampment discovered two overdoses, syringes, illegal narcotics being sold, rat infestations and fire risks, including a propane canister and flammable materials next to the tents.

Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (SPHR) McGill has denied claims about the presence of illegal drugs at the encampment, claiming that the university is leading a defamation campaign against its own students.

“In their statement, McGill mischaracterizes the camp and has utilized photos of syringes that are present on the public street of Sherbrooke and pretended it was inside the camp,” SPHR McGill’s official spokesperson said.

Dozens of protesters took the streets to denounce McGill’s actions. Photo Maria Cholakova

The university’s decision to dismantle the camp via a private firm has come under fire from protesters and organizers.

SPHR McGill said the university has never had the well-being of students in mind.

“Instead of moving money from companies that are actively facilitating war and occupation and genocide, the administration has taken every drastic measure to repress the movement for liberation,” SPHR McGill’s official spokesperson said.

The group also accused the university of cutting off all electricity from the campus at night, along with dragging students into legal battles and accusing the encampment of violence.

Sam, a camper who preferred to use a pseudonym for safety reasons, alleged they were forcefully escorted from the encampment with no warning by the private security firm.

“Our struggle to get McGill to divest from genocide, from the brutal massacre of Palestinians [shows] that [McGill] is scared and is resorting to violence,” Sam said.

Sam added that the university’s actions have given clarity to students on the university’s priorities, stating that violence is their “modus operandi.”

Rutland said that McGill’s hiring of a private security company shows McGills intent.

“The depravity of sending a bulldozer, the same bulldozers that are destroying Palestinian homes, the symbolism of that is going to last a while,” said Rutland. “What does this university stand for? It stands for genocide.”

According to Zeyad Abisaab, SPHR Concordia’s general coordinator, the removal of the encampment will not stop the organization’s work.

“The students are determined and motivated that they will not stop fighting for a just cause,” said Abisaab “Demanding McGill, Concordia and all universities to divest from genocide, divest from the state of Israel, from the Zionist entity as a whole and specifically weapons companies.”