McGill 23, Concordia 17: Stingers Football Team Qualifies for Playoffs

Despite Disappointing Loss to Rivals, Stingers Finish Fourth in Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec Standings

Follow @MaximeC7

Freshman Jeremy Murphy finishes with a game-high 100 receiving yards on the day. Photo Caroline Marsh

Quarterback Adam Vance plays his final home game as a Stinger after five seasons. Photo Caroline Marsh

It was a final home game to forget for the Stingers.

Offensively, this was not a very good game for the Stingers. After just the first two possessions of the game, Concordia went two-and-out.

This sequence was followed by an interception thrown by quarterback Adam Vance, which led to a McGill touchdown.

A fumble in the fourth quarter that was returned for a touchdown did not help their cause either.

Despite the team’s performance, Vance is still optimistic heading into the playoffs.

“I think if we play a little better, it’s a little different outcome but we just gotta get back to the drawing board. We still have another game. We gotta go back to Quebec City, make that trip, and hopefully play a good football game.” said Vance.

The defense and special teams defense helped the Stingers tremendously, by only allowing McGill to score 13 first half points.

Going into the second half, the Stingers only trailed by three points.

They then held McGill to only three offensive points in the second half.

Head coach Brad Collison talked about the defense’s performance, but reminded his team that winning requires a team effort.

“They did a great job. The second half they came out and played well. Overall it’s a team game. You win as a team and you lose as a team.” said Collison.

Vance felt thankful after the game, as his defense kept them within reach all game.

“I think after that first half, defense was the only reason we were in this game and you gotta tip your caps to them.”

Defensive lineman Wael Nasri, who was responsible for one forced fumble, explained how important defense was during the entire game.

“We tried to do our job against the run game and try to matchup against the passing game and we tried as much as possible to hold them from getting big plays,” said Nasri.

The team however, lost a huge asset in slot back receiver Jacob Salvail, who left the game after suffering an apparent injury. Collison did not have an update on his injury.

For some players on the football team such as Adam Vance, this was their last game at home. He spoke about what the team meant to him after four years.

“I am so grateful. I came here not expecting much and it’s been the best years I ever had. I couldn’t expect much more.

It’s been bumpy the last two seasons and I am so appreciative of what Brad [Collison] does for this program and everything. I love it all. I will wear Stingers stuff for ever,” he finished.

Concordia now heads to the Réseau de Sport Étudiant du Québec semi-finals as the fourth seed to play the Rouge et Or from Université Laval.

The last time they met, the Stingers were blown out 74 to 0.

For Collison, the health of his players is his main priority.

“We are a bit banged up. We are gonna have a good week of practice and we will go from there.”

The semi-final will be take place Nov. 2 at 2 p.m., and Stade TELUS-Université Laval in Quebec City.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.