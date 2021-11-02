Manifesting dreams and boosting self-confidence through fashion

Stylist teaches audience about the power of clothing for Black History Month

Courtesy Farline Telsaint

Montreal’s 30th edition of Black History Month presents the free event The Right Look for Your Next Move hosted by fashion stylist Farline Telsaint.

The event will be held online on Feb. 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Farline will teach attendees tips on how to dress to feel empowered to go after whatever they want.

Telsaint’s workshop will overview the impact of the way one dresses in order to get what they want. The clothes you wear have the power to boost your confidence and allow you to conquer any situation that comes your way.

Teslaint offers an array of stylist services to her clients with the goal to accentuate their unique personal style. Her knack for fashion has led her to take on the roles of personal shopper, closet cleanser—which involves revamping clients’ closets, on-set stylist, and creative director, among other things.

“Since I was nine years old, I knew that I wanted to evolve in the fashion industry,” Telsaint said. “In my younger adult years, I remember being complimented a lot on the way that I dressed. I was often asked to help pick clothes for a special occasion and to help shop.”

As her list of referrals expanded she decided to start her own stylist consultancy. Telsaint never aims to change her client’s style, but empowers them to experiment and expand their style.

“Our sense of style goes beyond just the clothes that we wear. It has everything to do with the way we feel and how the industry we evolve in perceives us.” — Farline Telsaint

Concordia student, Priscilla Freeman, will be attending Farline’s workshop and shares this same love for fashion.

“The confidence I feel comes from the outfits I decide to put together,” said Freeman. “Whether it be fitted jeans with a bodysuit or a fire jumpsuit with fresh kicks, I will always feel amazing when I look amazing.”

Feeling amazing in your own skin is exactly the sentiment Telsaint hopes to drive home with the attendees of Wednesday’s event.

“Our sense of style goes beyond just the clothes that we wear. It has everything to do with the way we feel and how the industry we evolve in perceives us,” the host said. “Make sure that you feel confident and that what you are wearing supports that idea. There are basically no real rules, but yours.”

Courtesy Farline Telsaint

How someone perceives us often determines how they will treat us, which is a concept rooted in science.

“A lot of our perceptions towards other people occur automatically,” said Jordan Axt, assistant professor of psychology at McGill University. “People use appearances of others as a way of inferring certain traits, even if they know that they shouldn't use appearances in that way.”

Telsaint’s workshop will overview the impact of the way one dresses in order to get what one wants. As first impressions are assessed based on a person’s appearance, according to Axt, your look can make all the difference whether it be in a job interview or on a first date.

“I try to look my best as often as I can because it affects the way you go about the rest of your day,” Freeman said of the impact a good outfit can have on her mood.

“Wearing clothes that cause someone to act more confidently will change how others view you and treat you, which will also improve your own self-esteem,” Axt said.

Until Telsaint’s workshop next week, you can apply Telsaint’s motto to your life in the meantime: “Always dress for yourself, your mood, how you feel or what you want to convey.”