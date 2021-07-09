Join the club: A small guide to Concordia’s student groups

Get to know some of the active student groups and clubs at Concordia

Graphic Joey Bruce

After so much time away, student groups at Concordia are getting ready to welcome new initiates.

The university has a wide range of student groups that give recognition to cultures, activism, arts, and sports that promote learning, personal development, and can serve as a way to meet people. The Link spoke with different clubs to learn about their mandates and plans for the upcoming school year.

Concordia Student Union

While not a club per se, the Concordia Student Union is a student group that advocates for student rights and serves as a representation of the university’s student body. Proctoring, proposing the pass/fail grading option, getting involved in justice campaigns like climate change, planning events, and workshops, all fall under the CSU’s umbrella.

Harrison Kirshner, the CSU’s internal affairs coordinator, said the union supports fee-levy groups and financially supports campus clubs. “We help them promote events and we provide funding for their initiatives,” said Kirshner.

Any undergraduate student can start a club with a petition of 50 signatures. “The clubs department works with clubs to make sure that their constitutions and budgets meet the requirements, and that they have the support that they need to be successful on campus,” Kirshner added.

The CSU intends to organize in-person and online activities throughout the coming year, so keep your eyes peeled!

Best Buddies Concordia

Best Buddies Concordia, which is one of the programs in collaboration with Best Buddies Canada, connects Concordia students with people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During a meet and greet event in the fall, students get paired up with someone and are given the chance to connect.

Students can do individual activities with their buddies, or participate in group events like themed parties, talks, or bowling–one of the more popular group events.

Rubab Moiz, co-president of Best Buddies Concordia, said the club serves as an aid to create friendships and a safe space to share. “The goal is giving that opportunity to people with intellectual and physical disabilities to make connections and feel like they have someone to talk to—a shoulder to lean on,” she said.

Moiz said that students should join the club as it is a great and significant experience. “I’m sure that whoever joins the program will have a fun time. I can guarantee that,” she added.

The club is hoping to host in-person events this upcoming school year.

Making HERstory

Making HERstory is a social club that came to life during the pandemic. The absence of a student group focusing solely on feminism at Concordia is why Anjila Farasheh, co-president of Making HERStory, created the club.

Through sharing and educating, Making HERstory aims to correct the misconception of feminism by promoting equality and inclusivity between genders.

“We want to build a community of strong females that support each other in every single way possible,” she said.

The club hosts several professional and educational workshops, such as writing a resume, preparing for a job interview, and conferences with professionals working in various fields. They have also hosted culinary activities in the past.

This year, the social club is working on one of its upcoming projects in collaboration with Desjardins: Women Across Culture. The project will talk about the various challenges women face in different cultures, such as their rights, education, and finances.

Autodidacts Concordia Theatre

Autodidacts Concordia Theatre is a club open to all students interested in gaining acting and theatre experience.The troupe does fall workshops, script readings, play writing, and students can get actively involved in productions. Jules Gigon, a member of the A.C.T. troupe, said the club encourages students to explore new talent and learn more about themselves.

Each year the club produces a play that students perform in. The writing process usually starts in October, and by winter, rehearsals begin for the production.

“We want to push personal growth and creative opportunities and make these happen for students in any department,” said Gigon.

Zoe Marner, also a member of the A.C.T club, added that the group taught her about the significance of taking risks and getting out of your comfort zone. “Even if they flop, people learn something about themselves. We did, we had a good time, and it’s worth it,” said Marner.

Concordia Canadian Asian Society

The Concordia Canadian Asian Society is both a cultural and social hub for students who want to join the club. Connor Sin-Chan, co-president of CCAS, said the various events they organize allow people to experience and learn about Asian cultures.

“What we strive to do is create an inclusive space for students that identify as Canadian-Asian or who want to be part of that community,” said Sin-Chan.

The cultural club hosts cooking workshops, cultural trivia and game nights, bake sales, and other bonding activities. Their Lunar New Year food market is one of their most popular events.

“When you’re in university, you’re kind of looking for yourself, and I think an easy way to meet other people that have similar interests, lifestyles, and histories is to join a cultural group,” said Sin-Chan.

In the fall, the CCAS will be recruiting students who would like to become executives and organize events for the club.

There are many opportunities for you to find a student group that meets your interests at Concordia, whether you want to get involved or are looking for a new hobby. Student clubs can provide a unique university experience and give you a better glimpse of what student life has to offer, on and off-campus.

This article originally appeared in Volume 42, Issue 1, published September 7, 2021.