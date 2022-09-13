Game of the Week: Concordia Football vs. McGill University

The Battle of the Two English Universities in Pursuit of Their First Win

English Uni rivalry between the Concordia and McGill football teams Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

The Concordia Stingers will take on the McGill Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 17. Both teams are still looking for their first win of the campaign in The Link’s game of the week.

Concordia’s early season struggles have surprised avid watchers. The Stingers had arguably the most respected offence at the start of the year; and yet, Concordia has looked like a shell of who they were from the 2021-22 circuit. Through the first two games, they scored 41 points. It has kept games close given the differential is only - 9, alas, anyone who has played a competitive sport will tell you that losing by a close margin doesn’t win games.

Stingers’ quarterback Olivier Roy has faced the most criticism on the team. Whereas Roy was the most valuable player in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec in 2021, this year Roy has had apparent issues. Roy has completed 26 of 48 pass attempts for a completion percentage of 54 per cent. On top of this, the Stingers’ gunslinger has amassed 417 yards at an average of 208.5 yards per game.

The good news for the Stingers’ passing game is that McGill has been inconsistent when defending through the air. In week two of the season versus the Laval Rouge et Or, they gave up 345 yards and five touchdowns. In week three versus the Sherbrooke Vert et Or, they were staunch, allowing a mere 95 yards.

With the ignition of Stingers’ receiver Jaylan Greave, in week two versus the Sherbrooke Vert et Or, scored two receiving touchdowns and 92 yards. This reinvigorated connection between Roy and Greaves will look to exploit the defensive secondary of the Redbirds.

On the other side of the gridiron, McGill quarterback Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald has been hot and cold. In week one against Laval, Latendresse-Regimbald put on a show. His team still lost, yet his ability to escape the pocket and extend plays with his legs was marvelous.

This lively play was nonexistent in week two as Latendresse-Regimbald completed 13 of 34 passes for a completion percentage of 38 per cent. He will look to improve against the Stingers.

Concordia’s defence has been the unsung hero through the first two games. Despite the losses, the unit has held both opponents to 26 and 24 points. These efforts have meant the Stingers have only fallen by one possession.

It will come down to what team performs the best on all sides of the ball. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m..

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 2, published September 13, 2022.