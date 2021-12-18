First week of winter 2022 semester will be held online

As cases rise, Concordia has decided to delay in-person learning until Jan. 13. Photo Courtesy Brian Lapuz

Concordia University announced yesterday that the winter 2022 semester will begin online from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12 in response to the “rapidly shifting public health situation” as stated by the university in a mass email.

As COVID-19 cases rise steadily due to the Omicron variant, the university has taken action as finals come to an end.

“In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 13. However, it’s important to be mindful of how the pandemic is evolving,” said the university’s Student Communications Team in a mass email.

This comes following the health measures taken by the Quebec government which included the postponement of in-person learning for high schools and postsecondary students until Jan.10.

Libraries, residences, and student services will remain open, but an update on campus events will follow.

Concordia has also stated that all health measures will remain the same for the time being. The university might make adjustments in January depending on updates from health authorities.