Montreal’s comedy scene much more than Just for Laughs

Montreal’s comedy scene is widely known for its annual Just for Laughs festival which brings in major names from all over. For a couple of weeks in the summer, Montrealers fill venues like Club Soda, MTelus, and Salle Wilfred Pelletier with audiences eager to be doubled over in laughter.

This major festival deserves all the recognition it gets for being such a staple in the heart of Montreal, but the comedy scene has a year-round love affair with the city. While you might be quick to assume that the smaller size of Montreal compared to bigger cities like Toronto and New York would present less chances for performers to get up in front of the brick wall, it is in fact the opposite. “There aren’t that many people to know [in a small community], so if you’re committed to doing stand-up, you’re going to get to know a lot of people quickly,” said Josh Shapiro, a stand-up comedian and show organizer. The city is home to the Montreal Comedy Club, which has been supporting local comedians on various platforms and stages for over 25 years. They produce a wide range of shows throughout the city, and the sheer volume of them creates a wide net of opportunity for those looking to make a living in the industry. “When we’re open, we’re open seven days a week. We cater to both the pros and the amateurs,” said Sid Khullar, the owner of Montreal Comedy Club. And while the club is constantly producing and organizing new shows and festivals, they are also offering a service that connects private events with comedians. Corporations, birthday parties, and even municipal shows are often on the docket. If someone is looking for more clean humour for a corporate event or if a bachelorette party is looking for some dirty laughs, the club will work to set them up with just the right comedian, explained Khullar. With a pool of around 200 comedians to work with in the city, every week offers audiences a different lineup of performers.

After the lift of restrictions on live events, Josh Shapiro described his show’s audiences as the best he’s ever seen. Courtesy Hadi Kubba

Open mic nights open the door for many aspiring comics to get out there, and, within Montreal’s tight-knit community, these nights also help pave the way for them to make connections with other industry people. Khullar was also the muscle behind the Montreal Comedy Series Festival which launched in the summer of 2020. Shapiro, who works with Khullar at the Comedy Club, explained how inclusive working within the community can be. “[Khullar] is the one that is ‘in’ with us comedians. He knows who the open mic-ers are and that’s what’s great about the festival. He gets literally everybody on,” said Shapiro. “Everybody who is a regular open mic-er gets at least one show in the festival.” It goes without saying that starting out in the comedy business can be extremely daunting, but the mutual respect that is shared among performers within the community often encourages newcomers to see it through. Elspeth Wright, a native New Brunswicker, started her career in Montreal. Read more: The wonderful world of independent Montreal bookstores

Elspeth Wright livestreams her comedy game show Battle of Wits on Instagram Friday nights. Courtesy Gabriel Cohen