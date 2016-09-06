The wonderful world of independent Montreal bookstores

The Word Bookstore fits well into a romanticized vision of a student's university experience. It's in a little brick building on Milton St. overflowing with second-hand books. It has so much inventory that the owner has a collection of books outside going for $1 each. While you might come for those, you’ll stay for the dark academia vibe and the expertise of the owners.

Adrian King-Edwards, the owner and founder of the store, hopes to stay there forever. “I’m gauging when [I’ll retire] by how much I am enjoying myself,” said King-Edwards. “I am [enjoying myself], so why would I ever retire?”

The Word Bookstore has supported Montreal’s English poets since the store’s inception in 1976. “We became friends with the local poets, we had readings once a week in our living room,” said King-Edwards, who began running his store out of his apartment 46 years ago. “We were really involved in the English language poetry community, quite small at that point. You could fit them all in one room.”

Along with his store on Milton St., King-Edwards can be found at the Montreal Antiquarian Book Fair. The book fair, held at Concordia, specializes in collectible books, and is, as King-Edwards described it, perfect for bookworm literature majors who want a signed Charles Dickens novel or a first edition Kurt Vonnegut. King-Edwards said he could not be more thankful to Concordia, as this is one of his favourite events of the year which happens on the last weekend of September in the J.W. McConnell Pavilion atrium.