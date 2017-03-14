Emergency Counter Demonstration Called to Defend M-103

Far Right Seems to Have Lost Momentum

On the steps of Montreal City Hall on March 19—surrounded by a large police presence— anti-fascist activists were steadfastly waiting. They arrived over an hour earlier to shut down a demonstration organized by the Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens. Photo by Jérémie Gauthier-Caron.

On the steps of Montreal City Hall on March 19—surrounded by a large police presence— anti-fascist activists were steadfastly waiting. They arrived over an hour earlier to shut down a demonstration organized by the Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens.

The CCCC is a far-right group opposed to Motion 103, which is currently being debated in Parliament. It aims to officially condemn Islamophobia, and collect data on hate crimes against Muslims in the House of Commons. It’s acceptance will be voted on March 22. The group opposes M-103 because they say it will give rise to jihadism in Canada and limit freedom of speech.

The counter demonstration had been organized in a hurry the night before by Resist Trump Montreal. They are with the Quebec Public Interest Research Group from Concordia, and are opposed to the rise of the far-right and anti-immigration politics following Donald Trump’s election in the United States.

Debates broke out between protesters. At one point an argument got so heated that riot police intervened to remove two far-right protesters from the crowd.

CCCC had organised a similar demonstration on March 4, also in front of Montreal City Hall, where around 150 far-right protesters from La Meute and CCCC clashed with about 250 anti-fascists demonstrators, many with Action Anti-Fasciste Montreal.

La Meute is a Quebec far-right group. They’re opposed to multiculturalism and what they call the “islamisation of Québec.” On Facebook, their group numbers around 43,000 members.

The early March demonstration marked the first time in recent memory that far-right groups managed to march in the streets of Montreal along side police escort.

While they did have a large demonstration earlier this month on March 4, only a handful of right-wingers turned up at Montreal City Hall on this Sunday. Without openly displaying their allegiance, they timidly hung around on the other side of the street instead.

“There’s none of them now and there’s a whole bunch of us now! I’d call this a success.” said Eamon Toohey, an organizer from Resist Trump Montreal.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.