“Dirty Martini”: Poem of the Week
The Creations of a Concordia Student
A poem to read with an ice-cold drink in hand.
“dirty martini”
Glass rim between my lips and
French boy from across the terrace
The man’s so sharp cut and clean
He just smoked a cigarette and I swear –
I almost saw heaven above me
Smoke me out like your last puff
You know you make it hard to breathe
Peak the lace under my knit cardigan
As it reveals my true self
Don’t underestimate the way my tongue runs
over my teeth, my posture crossed and kept
Just focus on me, baby and
How my eyes roam your waist
I’m a single bachelorette in her early twenties
Only slightly drunk, but oh, so aware
And so curious, show me the dark side
I want to see what’s below the belt
