CSU accuses Concordia of police brutality and racial discrimination

The student union held a press conference to discuss police brutality on campus

Student union setting up for press conference against police brutality infront of the Henry F. Hall Building. Photo Maria Cholakova

On Nov. 1, the Concordia Student Union (CSU) held a press conference in front of the Henry. F. Hall Building where they accused the university of police brutality and racial discrimination.

The press conference was announced in a joint statement with nine other student associations two days earlier on Oct. 30. The statement called for the immediate removal of all police officers on campus; that the university publicly commits to forbidding police presence on campus; and for Campus Safety and Prevention Services (CSPS) to formally sever their relationship with the SPVM.

In addition, they demanded that CSPS publicly commits to abolishing five practices:

following students off campus; conducting citizen’s arrests; physical apprehension and detainment; preemptively coordinating response with police prior to political demonstrations; and facilitating police brutality and arrest instead of engaging in de-escalation.

CSU external affairs and mobilization coordinator Danna Ballantyne was the first to speak at the press conference.

“In the last few weeks, our students have been arrested, detained and even physically brutalized, all while conducting non-violent political demonstrations,” she said. “We deserve to come to campus to learn and to have open dialogue without fearing for our safety.”

Since the start of the fall semester, four students have been arrested at demonstrations, leading many to speak out against the university.

“After months of Concordia students being stalked and harassed by CSPS, brutalized by police on campus, international students fearing deportation, [...] students have had enough,” CSU academic and advocacy coordinator Vanessa Massot said. “We demand that Concordia do better. Student leadership has been met with nothing but inaction from the university’s administration.”

Students aren’t the only ones speaking out against the university. Norma Rantisi, a professor in the geography, planning and environment department, spoke out in support of students, staff and faculty who have felt targeted by police.

“Students have had a longstanding engagement with social movements and with organizing for justice. For this, students should be commended, not repressed; their voices uplifted, not censored; their activism supported, not criminalized,” Rantisi said. “Heightened policing and surveillance on our university campuses not only presents a dangerous setting for students, but also for marginalized faculty and staff.”

Concordia University has yet to make any official statements regarding the union’s accusations at the time of publication.