Two students arrested at “Cops Off Campus” demonstration

This marks another instance of students facing harassment and intimidation by police

Protesters marching down De Maisonneuve Blvd., chanting slogans denouncing the CSPS and the SPVM. Photo Maria Cholakova

Around three dozen autonomous students led a demonstration in front of the Concordia University Guy-De Maisonneuve building (GM), calling for an end to SPVM officer presence on campus. The demonstration resulted in two arrests.

“Essentially today, people are here to protest against the repression of students and the students that have been unjustly suspended, some of which without a tribunal,” said E.V. Cloix, who attended the protest and has long been in support of the “Cops Off Campus” movement.

They believe the presence of police officers on campus is sparking worry among students.

“I think there is a lot to lose for a lot of people, specifically students of colour who feel hypervisible confronting police,” said Cloix.

The demonstration started at 1:35 p.m., with some students wearing paper masks of Concordia’s Board of Governors and chanting “Hey hey, ho ho, SPVM has got to go.”

Students protesting in front of the GM building, wearing masks of Concordia’s Board of Governors. Photo Maria Cholakova

According to a student representative for the demonstration, who was granted anonymity for safety reasons, the event was organized in response to the police brutality that has taken place on campus since the start of the fall semester.

“The police force, as well as the Concordia Security and Prevention Services (CSPS), have clearly demonstrated that they are [not] here to protect us, the people, but rather [they are here] to protect private property and the interest of the institution,” they said.

At 1:20 p.m., demonstrators saw at least six CSPS officers blocking the doors to the GM building and heavy police presence surrounding the university grounds.

SPVM officers standing near Concordia’s GM building, while “Cops off campus” demonstration takes place. Photo Alice Martin

At 2:30 p.m., students started marching down De Maisonneuve Blvd., chanting slogans denouncing the CSPS and the SPVM.

The protest escalated at around 3 p.m. when protesters circled a group of CSPS officers in the Concordia tunnels between the Guy-Concordia metro station and the J.W. McConnell Library Building (LB) and Henry F. Hall Building. Protesters shouted anti-police chants which led the group of officers back towards the metro station.

In response, the CSPS officers called for backup and began moving the crowd back up the tunnels toward the LB building. As this was happening, Cloix alleged that one CSPS officer began chasing a student down the tunnels. This student was detained by SPVM officers minutes later in the LB building.

Outside the Leonard & Bina Ellen Art Gallery, located in the LB building, demonstrators were met with around 20 SPVM and CSPS officers. At least one other protester was grabbed by SPVM officers and detained, and several other protesters were shoved by SPVM officers.

SPVM officers then forced the crowd outside onto the sidewalk of De Maisonneuve Blvd. in front of the LB Building, where one officer warned the crowd that further confrontation with the SPVM would lead to criminal charges of obstruction. Chants continued from protesters for another few minutes before the crowd dispersed.

According to SPVM media representative Caroline Chèvrefils, police officers arrested two students for assaulting a university security guard. Both students were later released with summons.

“I think it’s inappropriate for there to be so much police presence [on campus] when people are literally just enacting their rights as students to have a voice and be heard,” said Cloix in response to the behaviour of the SPVM. “[We want] to also request that not only our tuition not be used to fund a genocide, but that [the university] still give people a right to advocate for themselves and not just get suspended unjustly.”

Cloix isn’t the only student who feels this way. According to the student representative, the university is acting against its own students.

“If the university was smart, they would actually tap into the mobilization power of their students,” they said. “If we had support (from the university), instead of repression from our administration, we could actually be mobilizing to help with things like the tuition hikes.”

The day’s demonstration was not the only sign of students’ disapproval with the amount of police presence on campus. On Oct. 30, the Concordia Student Union (CSU), alongside the Arts and Science Federation of Associations, the Fine Arts Students Alliance, the Concordia, Research and Education Workers Union, the School of Community & Public Affairs Student Association, the Geography Undergraduate Student Society, the Political Science Student Association, the Sociology and Anthropology Student Union, the Urban Planning Association and the Women and Sexuality Studies Student Association, shared a press release on their Instagram accusing the university of police brutality and racial discrimination. The CSU will hold a press conference on Nov.1 to further discuss their statement.

The Link called the university’s media representatives for comment but was unable to reach the media relations team for comment by the time of publication.

Maria Cholakova was The Link's Vol. 44 co-news editor, and Vol.45 coordinating edtior. She loves a strong cocktail. Follow @MariaCholakova3