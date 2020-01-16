Concordia’s Men’s Rugby Team Announces John Lavery as New Head Coach

Forwards Coach Will Replace Craig Beemer as Bench Boss

Follow @MaximeC7

John Lavery is named head coach of the Concordia Stingers men’s rugby team. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Concordia Department of Recreation and Athletics announced late Tuesday evening that forward coach John Lavery will be the new head coach of the men’s rugby team next season.

This decision comes a little over a month after the announcement that former head coach Craig Beemer would be leaving the team after four years.

“The goal with the Stingers is to maintain the high standards of training and performance we’ve built over the past three years,” said Lavery in a press release published on the Concordia Stingers official website.

The former assistant coach has had previous head coaching experience working at the helm of the Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Rugby Football Club in 2017. He was also head coach of the Quebec Under 19 team since 2015.

“We feel with John at the helm we will continue to offer [an] elite student-athlete experience and will continue to move the program forward,” said Concordia University Director of Recreation and Athletics D’Arcy Ryan.

The team’s fourth-place finish in the 2019 Nationals this could be considered a disappointing result, but the Stingers will hope for better things next season as they prepare for a new beginning.

Concordia also announced that Dave Macleod and Moritz Witmann will be assistants for the team next year.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.