Men’s Rugby Head Coach Craig Beemer Steps Down

After Three Straight RSEQ Titles and a 27-Game Winning Streak, the Stingers Are Looking for a New Bench Boss

The sudden departure raises many questions but Beemer’s time as head coach will surely be marked down in Stingers sports history. Photo Elisa Barbier

Concordia Stingers men’s rugby head coach Craig Beemer has stepped down from his position as of this morning, according to a tweet posted today. The team is now actively searching for a replacement.

After joining the program as an assistant coach in 2014, Beemer took over as head coach before the 2016-2017 season. After ending his first season with a disappointing 1-6 record, finishing at the bottom of the Stingers’ Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec division, Beemer’s team went on an absolute tear.

Winning 27 consecutive RSEQ games, the Stingers won every regular season and playoff game for the last three years, capturing three provincial titles.

While they had less success on the national level, crashing out of the 2017 national championships, they managed to finish fourth in the last two tournaments—including on home soil this year.

The search for a new coach is on, and, given the legacy Beemer will be leaving behind, there are big shoes to fill.

