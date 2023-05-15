Jocelyn Barrieau Joins Rugby Canada National Team as Assistant Coach

Stingers Women’s Rugby Coach to Coach at the National Level

Jocelyn Barrieau will be joining Rugby Canada as an assistant coach. File Photo Tristan D’Amours

On Thursday, May. 11, Rugby Canada announced that Concordia Stingers’ women’s rugby Head Coach Jocelyn Barrieau has been made assistant coach for the Canadian World Sevens team.

Barrieau took this position after five years at the helm of the Stingers’ women’s team, having held the role of head coach since 2018.

In a press release by Rugby Canada, Women’s Seven’s Head Coach Jack Hanratty stated, “We have been really looking forward to the addition of a full-time assistant coach with Canada’s Women’s Sevens program. With the appointment of Jocelyn, we have gained someone who has been in and through the entire rugby system in Canada…”

As it currently stands, there is no definitive answer as to whether or not Barrieau will be stepping away from the program entirely. Speculations of her departure have begun, however.

“We are so proud of Jocelyn for being hired as the assistant coach. It is an unbelievable accomplishment,” Stingers women’s rugby captain Mahalia Robinson said in a written statement to The Link. “This obviously means things will change for our team, but we will no doubt have the same mindset going into next season. We support Jocelyn no matter what, and hope to make her proud come the fall.”

Barrieau led her Stingers team to a 3-3 record in 2023, losing in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) Bronze medal game to the Carleton University Ravens.