Concordia Hosts Sexual Misconduct and Violence Consultations, In Preparation for Bill 151

Consultations Invites Students to Voice Their Opinion on Campus Sexual Violence Policies

Concordia will be hosting public consultations in November and December regarding sexual misconduct and sexual violence. File Photo Brian Lapuz

Concordia University will be hosting public consultations, to voice their opinion and concerns regarding sexual misconduct and sexual violence. They’re inviting the community to find out more about the work of school’s permanent committee on sexual misconduct and sexual violence.

These consultations will be held on Nov. 5 at 3 P.M. and Dec. 5 at 9 A.M. in room GM-200 of the downtown campus, as well as on Nov. 7 at 9 A.M. and Dec. 10 at 9 A.M. in room AD-230 on the Loyola campus.

The newly formed committee who is hosting the consultations, is tasked with amending and enforcing the university’s policies on sexual violence. The committee also hosted weekly meetings this semester to ensure that the university will adhere with the demands of Bill 151, a provincial legislation written to address sexual violence in higher-education institutions.

Bill 151 intends to prevent sexual violence on university and CEGEP campuses, requiring all Quebec universities and CEGEPs to have a sexual assault policy by September 2019. However, Concordia has had a policy like this since May 2016. The same legislation also demands that universities and CEGEPs provide consent trainings to all students.

In an email sent to Concordia students, Special Advisor to the Provost on Campus Life Lisa Ostiguy said this will be an opportunity to ask her and other committee members to question and contribute feedback on the school’s sexual violence policies.

Ostiguy, who is also the chair of the committee studying Bill 151, failed to provide a comment before the publication of this article. University spokesperson Mary-Jo Barr could also not respond to The Link ’s request for comment before publication.

