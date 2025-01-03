Concordia allows CSU to book spaces on campus for elections

The decision comes after the union filed a “motion to stay” in court

Photo Caroline Marsh

On Feb. 28, Concordia University officially agreed to grant temporary booking privileges to the Concordia Student Union (CSU). The decision was made after the CSU filed a motion to stay–a formal request asking the court to suspend proceedings in a case on Feb. 27.

In a letter sent to the CSU, Concordia University’s lawyers confirmed that the union will be temporarily allowed to book spaces on campus, but only in relation to the upcoming CSU elections.

This decision comes after nearly a month of dispute between the CSU and Concordia.

The university launched an investigation into the union and suspended its ability to book spaces on campus on Feb. 6 due to claims that the CSU allegedly breached multiple university policies, as well as the Code of Rights and Responsibilities, during a Special General Meeting (SGM) on Jan. 29. At the SGM, the overwhelming majority of students present voted for the union to adopt two Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions motions.

In response, the CSU sent Concordia a cease and desist letter on Feb. 20 and accused the university of restraining freedom of speech. The letter also outlined how the union needed to be allowed to book spaces on campus to hold its upcoming elections.

The union gave Concordia 72 hours to rescind its suspension. A week after the cease and desist, the CSU filed a motion to stay to the Montreal Division of the Superior Court of Québec, aiming to halt Concordia’s booking sanctions.

In the 24-page document filed by the CSU, the student union asked the court to order Concordia to suspend Dr. Anne Whitelaw and Dr. Michael Di Grappa's decision which revoked CSU's right to book space on campus, “until the outcome of the Application for judicial review.”

According to Concordia spokesperson Vannina Maestracci, the university has agreed to temporarily allow the union to book certain spaces on campus solely for the purpose of their elections.

Maestracci added that, for the polling period from March 11 to 13, polling stations can be booked in the lobby of the Henry F. Hall Building, the John Molson School of Business Hall lobby, the EV basement, the LB Atrium, the SP Building and the CJ Building. Maestracci said that, apart from election-based bookings for polling and campaigning, no other bookings will be accepted for the CSU.

According to Concordia’s letter to the union, the university will temporarily grant access to booking but would still proceed to contest the union’s allegations in front of the Court.

With files from Maria Cholakova