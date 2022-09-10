Concordia 6, McGill 3

Everything Goes Right For the Stingers in Exhibition Play

The Concordia baseball team in a post-game huddle. Photo Conor Tomalty

The Concordia baseball team faced off against the McGill university Redbirds on Tuesday, Sept. 4. The Stingers obtained the win because of their ability to capitalise on their opponent’s mistakes coupled with sound pitching and defence.

“Those are good pitchers that are throwing out there [for McGill],” said Stingers’ Head Coach Howard Schwartz during the post-game interview.

“I liked the mix that we had. It was a good batting order. [...] We talked about being aggressive. We talked about turning on the fastball, waiting on the pitch that you see, and just smart baseball.”

In the opening frame, the Concordia bats were warmed-up and ready. The team knocked in the first run off McGill's starting pitcher Marcus de la Cruz.

Taking the mound for the Stingers was pitcher Tyler Bawart. Bawart himself would go two innings deep giving up zero runs and zero hits striking out two and walking two. Bawart’s pitching performance, however short-lived, was aided by his twin brother catcher Ryan Bawart who set up behind the plate.

“We had planned to let Tyler go,” said coach Schwartz after the game. Coach Schwartz divulged his plan to let Bawart pitch two innings during multiple games, mainly from Bawart’s three weeks spent not pitching prior to the game on Friday, Sept. 2 against John Abbott College. Despite this tight leash, coach Schwartz was tempted to allow Bawart to pitch the third inning in the game, but refrained from doing so.

McGill would even the score in the third inning when Concordia’s Riley Clahane would balk with a Redbirds’ runner on third.

This deadlock wouldn’t last long. McGill would find themselves in trouble when de la Cruz surrendered a hit and a stolen base, putting Concordia in scoring position. A single from infielder Nicholas O’Connor followed up by a double from infielder Corrin Chapeskie gave the Stingers a 3-1 lead. This would end de la Cruz’s night, as he pitched four innings giving up three runs.

Concordia would take on two more runs in the fifth and sixth innings, extending their lead to 6-1. At this time, Nathan Lavoie would take the mound for the Stingers to close the game. Lavoie would throw two innings with one earned run and one run off of a fielder’s choice error.

Lavoie’s fastball was lively as it complimented his curveball that seemed to fall off just as it approached the plate.

“I think I was a bit nervous before the game,” said Lavoie post-game. “I think my fastball was my best pitch in the sixth inning, but then in the seventh inning, I threw my curveball for a few strikes.”

Lavoie was also asked about an RBI single he obtained in the seventh inning.

“An RBI is a bonus,” Lavoie chuckled. “I was pitching, so I didn’t even think I was going to bat. So, when [coach Schwartz] told me I was on deck, I was hyped up. Just trying to punch the ball and run for my life.”

The Stingers’ team gets set to take on John Abbott College on Monday, Sept. 12.. First pitch is set for 5:15 p.m..