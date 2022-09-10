Concordia 37, McGill 30 (OT): Stingers Win Shaughnessy Cup Thriller

Stingers’ Second Win of the Season Is a Big One

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

The Concordia Stingers bested the McGill Redbirds in a back and forth affair at Percival Molson Stadium on Oct. 21.

The Redbirds came out flying. They completed a 58-yard pass on the first play of the game and scored a touchdown to go ahead 7-0 after just two minutes. The Stingers offense had trouble early on and they took some costly penalties on defense.

McGill went ahead 14-0 when quarterback Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald found receiver Antonio Gioffre in the endzone at the 7:07 mark of the first quarter.

The Stingers finally got on the board late in the first quarter when backup quarterback Adrien Guay sneaked into the endzone to make it 14-7. That’s how the first quarter ended.

McGill added a single point on a punt to go up 15-7, but the Stingers offense found their groove after that. They drove methodically down the field but were forced to settle for a 34-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 15-10.

The Stingers were in prime scoring opportunity at the end of the first half, but Stingers quarterback Olivier Roy was intercepted in the endzone by McGill defensive back Tristan Fleury. The Stingers left points on the board and the first half ended 15-10 for the Redbirds.

McGill conceded a safety on a punt to make it 15-12 early in the third quarter. Midway through the frame, the Stingers got deep into Redbirds’ territory. However, kicker Ali El Sehemawi missed a 21-yard field goal wide right for a single point, so the Stingers only cut the deficit to 15-13. That marked the end of the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Stingers kept a drive alive thanks to a penalty against the Redbirds. A few plays later, Roy unloaded a 38-yard pass to slotback Jaylan Greaves in the endzone and he made an incredible catch for the touchdown despite the defensive pass interference on the play. The Stingers took a 20-15 lead with 13:07 to play in the fourth quarter.

McGill missed a field goal to cut the score to 20-16, but they would get the ball back 90 seconds later after a quick Stingers two and out. Latendresse-Regimbald found receiver Darius Simmons, who trotted into the endzone for a 53-yard touchdown, giving McGill a 23-20 lead with 7:23 to play.

Concordia thought they tied the game on a field goal, but a penalty on the Redbirds gave the Stingers a first down instead. On 2nd & goal, Adrien Guay would sneak into the endzone for his second score of the day to put the Stingers ahead 27-23 with 4:35 left on the clock.

Latendresse-Regimbald avoided sacks and rushed 30 yards for a Redbirds touchdown, and then El Sehemawi knocked through a 32-yard field goal to tie the game 30-30 with two minutes to play.

The Stingers had the ball at the Redbirds’ 25-yard line in the final minute, but Olivier Roy fumbled the ball while scrambling, and the Redbirds recovered. The game went to overtime, tied 30-30.

The Stingers got the ball first, and Olivier Roy found Jaylan Greaves for a 23-yard touchdown, the second touchdown between those two in the game, and the Stingers took a 37-30 lead.

On the Redbirds' possession, Stingers defensive back Isaac Fulham sacked Latendresse-Regimbald on 2nd and 10, bringing up a last gasp for McGill on 3rd and 14. Latendresse-Regimbald overthrew a wide-open receiver in the endzone, and the pass fell incomplete, giving the Stingers a wild 37-30 Shaughnessy Cup victory.

Concordia gets to celebrate an amazing victory in what has been a woeful season. With this win, the Stingers improved to 2-5 and currently sit fourth in the RSEQ standings, the final playoff position. Both wins this season have come against their cross-town rival.

The Stingers play their final game of the season at home against the Laval Rouge et Or on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m..