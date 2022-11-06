CON 3, OTT 2 (OT): Resilient Stingers Team Takes Down Gee-Gees in Double Overtime

Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff

Despite giving up two unanswered goals in the third period, the Concordia Stingers women’s hockey team demonstrated tenacity and clawed their way back to a 3-2 OT win over the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees.

Jessymaude Drapeau opened the scoring for the Stingers in the final minutes of the first period on a perfectly placed shot that beat Gee-Gees’ goaltender Aurelie Dubuc over the right shoulder.

Her first goal of the season came off a drop pass from linemate Emilie Lavoie, who was all over the ice in the first period, and helped give Concordia some needed early-game momentum.

Stingers veteran goaltender Alice Philbert made several key saves in the dying minutes of the first period to keep her team’s one-goal lead. She stopped all 12 shots she faced in the opening frame.

No team managed to find the back of the net in the second period, despite several scoring opportunities. Both goaltenders were perfect in the middle frame, and the score remained 1-0 Stingers entering the third period.

The Gee-Gees came out galloping in the third period however, scoring a goal on a quick shot from forward Katherine Birkby. It took 21 shots, but Ottawa finally managed to get one past Philbert, which tied the game at 1-1.

Ottawa didn’t take long to strike again, this time off a bad turnover from Philbert, who passed the puck right to opposing defenseman Mikaila Kraczynski, who scored on an easy tap-in goal, and doubled her team’s lead.

This defensive zone miscommunication didn’t seem to stunt Concordia’s morale however, as less than a minute later, the team scored the equalizer on an accurate wrist shot from forward Megan Bureau-Gagnon, which tied the game at two with 11 minutes to go in the period.

This late game-tying goal would be enough to force overtime. The added frame seemed to elevate the pace of the game, and both squads, hungry for the game winner, utilized the extra room on the ice and shot from all angles.

As the second overtime period was coming to a close, Stingers’ Lavoie skated down the wing, drove the puck to the net and scored the game-winning goal. The Concordia crowd went wild and the Stingers spilled over the bench to hug their teammate.

Lavoie's spectacular two-point performance earned her the first star of the game.

“I [scored] at the end but it was just a team effort. Everyone is hyped up, but we know we have to recover for our game on Sunday,” said Lavoie. “We have to be ready.”

Drapeau, who scored the go-ahead goal earlier in the game, agreed that tonight’s win was based on team resilience and hard work.

“It was huge [to score] a goal in the first period to start the game,” said Drapeau. “I think we built on that and we had the momentum for the rest of the game. I think hard work pays off, and we fought hard.”

Stingers head coach Julie Chu was pleased with her team’s response and composure despite giving up the lead early in the third period.

“Our bench environment was great,” said Chu. “When mistakes happen out there, it’s easy to get down, it’s easy to let that be emotional but I thought everyone kept an even keel, or if anything they turned it around and said ‘let’s go, we're fine and let’s keep moving. I think that helped us control our emotions throughout that game.”

Chu reiterated her team’s resilience and no-quit mindset, and how every moment in the game, whether it was good or bad, was an opportunity for them to fight back.

“I think for us the biggest thing is we talk about how every moment is a chance for momentum,” said Stingers head coach. “The next moment is momentum change, one way or another. It either builds us in the direction we want to go or it makes us take a step back.”

The Stingers will look to carry said momentum into their season, as they are set to face Carleton University Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.