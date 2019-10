Letter: A Note From The Link Publication Society Board of Directors

To Our Community at Large,

The Board of The Link Publication Society apologizes for any misunderstanding online. We unanimously accept Alumni support and wholeheartedly approve Alumni weighing-in on the future of The Link.

Signed,

Alexander Perez, Board Vice-President

on behalf of TLPS Board of Directors

