Protesters demonstrate in support of climate activists on trial

Artistic performances took place outside municipal court as lawyers say activists were justified in breaking the law

Protest organizers holding banner at protest outside of Montreal municipal court. Photo Zachary Cheung

Artistic performances highlighting the threat of climate change were on display outside of Montreal’s municipal court on Nov. 18, in support of 10 activists on trial for occupying an oil loading dock in Montreal East in 2022. Around 100 people were present at the protest.

The accused were charged with breaking and entering after chaining themselves to containers in the Valero Energy terminal, a dock that makes up part of the Enbridge 9B pipeline that transports oil from Alberta’s tar sands to Montreal.

“I think that artists have a voice that is particularly colourful at times,” said Jesse Richman, a spokesperson for Collectif Antigone, the climate justice group that organized the demonstration. “It's just a creative way of highlighting some of the issues that we're facing today.”

Kaylie Kreatrix, a sword swallowing performer, was present at the demonstration. Her performance consisted of using a sword to cut through sheets of paper wrapped around her body labelled “capitalism,” “injustice” and “fossil fuels.”

After shredding the paper, Kreatrix swallowed the blade and unravelled a document from the sword’s hilt which read, “Le vivant se défend” (Life defends itself).

Richman said that the purpose of using art was to highlight a sense of urgency with regard to the climate crisis.

“There's no more time to ask ourselves the question whether or not it's time to act,” Richman said. “It is time to act. It has to be immediate, and it has to be swift and efficient in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.”

The courthouse demonstration was part of Collectif Antigone’s “Life Defends Itself” campaign, which aims to warn the government of increased civil disobedience from the group if nothing is done to shut the pipeline down.

Barbara Bedont, the attorney representing the 10 activists, said that the accused have adopted a necessity defence as a means to plead their innocence.

A necessity defence argues for someone's innocence when they are put in a situation where they have to break the law in order to avoid serious and imminent danger.

“They did this out of necessity to save lives,” Bedont said, “to avoid a serious and larger danger, which is climate change and a leak of the pipeline.”

Enbridge’s Line 9B has been criticized in the past for its output of greenhouse gases and ability to detect leaks. The pipeline transports up to 300,000 barrels of oil to Montreal each day, according to the Canada Energy Regulator.

Lise Huneault, Collectif Antigone’s media relations representative, said that the group has tried in the past to voice their concerns in obedience with the law to no avail. She said that the collective believes that a judge can play a role in legitimizing their actions and recognizing the urgency of the climate crisis.

“It's really about defending these actions in front of a judge, when in fact, [they were] illegal,” Huneault said. “They're going to plead that [it was] absolutely necessary for them to act with those extreme events to be heard.”

The trial is taking place from Nov. 18 to Nov.22 at Montreal’s municipal court.

