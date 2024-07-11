Fashion for philanthropy

A student driven fashion show celebrating art and impact

AIM models pose in handmade clothing made by 2023 fashion show designers. Courtesy AIM

In a city renowned for its vibrant art and fashion scenes, a student-led nonprofit has the unique mission of empowering emerging designers while supporting those affected by breast cancer.

Artist Impact Movement (AIM) was founded when Concordia’s Maya Berger and McGill University’s Gilad Maianski saw an opportunity to showcase local art while giving back to the community. Fast forward to this year, they’ve expanded to Kingston, Ontario, and are preparing for their second annual fashion show on Nov. 22, with all proceeds going to non-profit organization Rethink Breast Cancer.

“One of my best friends, both her parents died from cancer, and the Rethink Breast Cancer organization was such a supportive help for them. It's amazing for families, for children, for people who are going through this tough time, and they can't afford support,” Berger said. “We like to put our money towards charities because we want to help people in some way and make an impact.”

With each show, AIM’s mission is to blend art and community. Following a successful debut last year, which raised funds for brain cancer research, the 2024 show promises to be even bigger and better. The team has doubled the venue capacity, allowing for more attendees and increased exposure for artists. They also hope to double their impact.

“Montreal has a very wide and talented, creative scene,” Maianski explained. “And so [we are] able to, like, tap into that and use that as a mission and help platform as many people as we can, while also encouraging them to give back to the community.”

The AIM fashion show was conceived as an accessible platform for emerging designers. The theme for its 2024 edition is New York Fashion Week.

“[New York is] the capital everyone dreams of being in fashion,” Berger said. “The venue is very underground, very like cool New York. That's what I pictured when I walked in there.”

All of AIM’s designers this year are from McGill, Concordia or have just recently graduated.

“By emulating New York Fashion Week, I think it's mainly about aesthetics, and being aspirational,” Maianski said. “Hopefully one of these days, they all get to show their stuff at New York Fashion Week.”

This year, AIM has plans to bring a bit of everything to the table. Guests can expect paintings, performances and booths featuring small, sustainable local vendors selling accessories, artwork and other fun finds. The nonprofit is all about showcasing sustainable, small and local brands.

AIM’s new VP of marketing, Thea Lucic, joined the team in October and is promoting fundraising through more events leading up to the impact fashion show.

“There's a couple events happening in November, so definitely keep a look out for that,” Lucic said. “We're trying to host a poetry reading. I think it would be awesome if, years from now, AIM is covering a wide array and platforming as many artists and creatives as possible.”

Currently, AIM is on the lookout for models, volunteers and collaborators. They welcome anyone interested in being a part of their mission.

As AIM’s 2024 show approaches, expect a night full of fashion, music, food, drinks, shopping and an after-party to wrap it all up.

“Hopefully we can create a larger understanding of the importance of celebrating the arts and really supporting the platforming of it as much as possible,” Maianski said.