‘77 Montreal : Celebrating 40 years of Punk Music

The Festival’s Second Edition Aims to Connect Punk Fans of All Ages

Some shots of last year’s ‘77 Montreal. Photo Susan Moss

This Friday, July 27 will mark the second edition of ’77 Montreal. This year, the event aims to celebrate the old and new of punk music through the combination of visual art and music. Held at Parc Jean-Drapeau, the festival will start at 1pm and will go on a until 11pm.

Headlining the events are punk institutions such as Rise Against, AFI and Anti-Flag.

Rise is set to perform songs from their most recent work, their album Wolves. The group will be closing out the event from the West Stage.

Before Rise Against takes the stage, AFI will play the sounds of their most recent album, AFI (The Blood Album) . On the same stage later in the afternoon, punk veterans Anti-Flag will be performing.

Alongside this lineup of punk mainstays is a host of fresher faces to the scene. Canadian band Seaway and California natives The Interrupters, will be on hand to represent the younger generation of punkers.

Hailing from Oakville, Ontario, Seaway was formed in 2011. Composed of five high school friends, the band is mainly associated with the punk and emo genres.

The Interrupters are composed of three brothers, the Bivona’s, and singer Aimee Interrupter. They will energize the crowd with their infectious tracks such as their most recent single, “She’s Kerosene”.

The festival doesn’t fail to highlight local acts either. Montreal is represented by local acts Les Fucking Raymonds and Pussy Stench.

A tribute to the Ramones, Les Fucking Raymonds have adapted the former’s famous lyrics, translating them to Quebecois. Expect classics songs like “Rockaway Beach” and “I Want To Be Sedated” to be reinterpreted as Plage Jean-Doré and Je veux être anesthesié.

Montrealers Pussy Stench will bring their very own riot-like energy to the event. The sounds of their most recent LP, “Honey Sucker”, will bring memories of a time when grunge music was all the rage.

The festival will also feature iconic punk bands like Suicidal Tendencies, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, The Rezillos, Sick Of It All, The Planets Smashers, L7 and many more.

On site, there will be a record fair for punk lovers who are looking into expanding their collection. Intended for connoisseurs and newcomers alike, the record fair may even have some rare vinyl up for grabs.

In addition to the record fair, a poster expo will be available for festival goers to experience. Designed to be a trip back in time, it gives the audience a look at some of Montreal’s most iconic punk show posters. This includes posters such as 1995’s Pennywise Joy Killer Tour at Metropolis poster or 2009’s Rancid, Rise Against show at Parc-Jean Drapeau.

Throughout the day, fans will have a chance to take a break from the performances by enjoying some movies and documentaries dedicated to the genre. They explore everything from the origins of punk to the culture and the clothing associated with it.

The blend of punk historical mementos and the live performances from the stages, offered by ‘77 Montreal, will aim to connect generations of punk fans. ‘77 Montreal promises to be a meeting place for generations of punk fans.

Passes are still on sale at www.77montreal.com.

