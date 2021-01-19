Wooden Drone releases abstract music video for debut album

Dive into a new universe that will make you miss the dancefloor

Album cover of Wooden Drone’s debut album ‘Never Ending Loops’ Courtesy Indie Montreal

With the help of Indie Montreal, a company that specializes in growing the careers of Montreal musicians, the artist Wooden Drone released his debut album, Never Ending Loops on Nov. 24, 2020.

Today, he released his first music video for the song Felicia Love. The album, as described by Wooden Drone, is a mixture of electronic, experimental, French touch, trip-hop, lo-fi, and dance music. This mix of song styles was possible because he built the tracklist for around ten years.

“I’ve been making music and beats for 20 years but for the album I took songs from the past ten years,” Wooden Drone said about the length of the album-making process. “I knew I’d be making an album one day but it took this long because I was always self-critical and I didn’t think my music sounded professional enough.”

After a lengthy mastering process of all the tracks in the album and the right publicity from Indie Montreal, the album was finally ready to be released. “Working with Indie Montreal on the release was a really good experience,” he said. “It was strange because I had never done that before but it was very good to have structure and guidance.”

The ease that Wooden Drone had throughout this project was possible because, as Pomeline Delgado, director of Indie Montreal’s Agency & Indie Montreal’s Press, explains, Indie Montreal “puts the artist in the driver's seat,” which allows artists to be in control of the resources Indie Montreal provides for their career.

Delgado said that “the project is getting great visibility,” and that Indie Montreal is happy to have been part of Wooden Drone’s project.

As the album was in the process of releasing, Wooden Drone decided to make a music video for one of the tracks. He explained that his friends and the people around him encouraged him to do so, and he decided to give it a try. “I had never done that for my music before,” he said.

He decided to make the music video on the software Unreal Engine; he had used the software before for work and explained, “I know it very deeply and it’s a great experience.

The music video shows a universe with no people, the only actor is a mass of bright colours that slowly takes over and introduces us to the world, creating beautiful, abstract imagery that accompanies the song’s musical aesthetic perfectly. Wooden Drone described it as “the story of a universe and a starting.”

Wooden Drone released the music video for the track ‘Felicia Love’ on Jan. 29. Courtesy Indie Montreal

When looking back at the process of making the video, he remembered thinking to himself, “I can do this, I can make music videos now.” He remarked with a chuckle that “it was a nice realization.”

Wooden Drone explained that the choice of using bright-coloured matter in his video came out naturally. “I didn’t expect it but it came out well, so I just continued with it,” he said. “It just worked so well to have such varied spectrums of colour; I was delighted by the result of contrasting the photoreal universe with a custom matter that lighted up the world.”

“I always try to make what I want to listen to by playing around and slowly building the tracks, like a sculpture almost,” the musician expressed. “There is some kind of a trance to the process. The sense I find in it is the ability to create the textures, emotions and feelings that I would like to hear without any lyrics telling me what to feel and just interpreting the music for itself.”

Regarding the future of his career, Wooden Drone said what he does “in the future will depend on the reception of the album and the connection it will have with people. The more I reach people that can enjoy this as much as my friends and I do, the more I’ll enjoy it.”