Weekly Fringe: Tarot Readings, Redpath, and Rome

The Best Theatrical, Literary, and Musical Experiences This Week!

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

Rock at Reggies, witchy wine, and spooky Centre-Ville. It's Weekly Fringe!

Monday, Oct. 17. Contribute to Art Matters Festival AGM

Want to help platform fringe arts for a change? Art Matters, Concordia’s annual student-run art festival, will be holding an AGM open to all where the festival’s programming will be discussed. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Visual Arts Building in room 229 as well as via Zoom.

Tuesday, Oct. 18. Annual McGill Book Fair

Head over to Redpath Hall from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. to browse tens of thousands of used books, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, and sheet music. All proceeds go to funding McGill student bursaries and scholarships!

Wednesday, Oct. 19. Rock After Dark at Reggies

Concordia’s own campus bar will be hosting a night of free live music to celebrate Halloween spirit. Old Soul and Lockewood will be performing. Doors open at 8 p.m..

Thursday, Oct. 20. Montreal: Nuit en Noir Tarot Reading

Dress up in all black for Wine Women & Wellbeing—Montreal’s tarot reading event! Hosted in the private garden room at the Burgundy Lion, tickets include snacks, a glass of wine, and a personal one-on-one tarot reading. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Friday, Oct. 21. Rise Theatre Company Presents: Gracchi

This original theatre production combines classical acting with modern on-stage technical effects, including live music and ensemble choreography. A political drama about the Roman Republic’s largest land redistribution project, the show runs twice on Friday: once at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m..

Saturday, Oct 22. Haunted Montreal: Centre-Ville hanté

Discover the paranormal underbelly that lurks beneath urban Montreal! Funeral homes, cemeteries, and alleyways will be explored on this haunted walk, and tales of the city’s dark past will be recounted. Walk runs from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.. Tickets here.

Sunday, Oct 23. ​​Cory Doctorow at the Argo Bookshop

Author and activist Cory Doctorow will be discussing his new book Chokepoint Capitalism. Running from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., this panel event will explore themes of the creative class, labour movements, and Big Tech. While the event is free, Argo Books recommends you reserve your spot here as seating is limited.