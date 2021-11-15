Weekly Fringe: An abundance of live events are calling your name!

Go out or stay in, either way this week’s got a lot to offer

Graphic Breea Kobernick

Enjoy a wild night out and recover in bed enjoying some local films this week.

Monday, Nov. 22

The PHI Centre is hosting a Cocktails & Cinema event in collaboration with Montreal’s annual queer film festival Image+Nation. Cocktails & Cinema will span from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27 with differing films each evening, so make sure to check out their programming. Go share a drink and enjoy some queer cinema!

Read more: Image+Nation returns for in-person and online programming

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Je suis un produit, a comedic performance presented by Simoniaques Théàtre, is taking place at Théâtre La Licorne, will open Nov. 23 and run until Dec. 18. The show takes a look at the ways in which social media influences us by shedding light on the prevalence of appearance-based prejudice. Tickets are selling quickly so be sure to buy yours soon!

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Inspired by Richard Bach’s novella Jonathan Livingston Seagull comes the theatrical performance Jonathan: A Seagull Parable. The show follows the story of Jonathan, a seagull who breaks free from his clan and flies freely on his own. Performing at Théàtre Denise-Pelletier from Nov. 24 to Dec. 11, this show is perfect for a family night out!

Thursday, Nov. 25

Multidisciplinary art centre MAI is as busy as ever. Their latest performance installation, Trajectoires, comes from choreographer Élian Mala and looks at human complexities. The performance will run from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27. Don’t forget to reserve your spot!

Friday, Nov. 26

Choreographer and artistic director Emmanuel Jouthe will present his latest work, VEGA, from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. The performance will feature four dancers using the stage and the space between themselves to navigate between convolution and cohabitation. Jouthe describes it as “four conscious solitudes, together in their solitudes.” Don’t miss out! Be sure to buy your tickets in advance.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Bar Le Ritz is throwing a 2000s dance party and it’s a must go. Dance the night away this Saturday and catch up on all the moves we missed over lockdown.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Your feet might be hurting after a wild night out on Saturday. Why not take it easy this Sunday and enjoy the last day of the South Asian Film Festival? The hybrid festival runs from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28 and features an abundance of films. Online access is available everyday of the festival, but if you’re ready to brave the outdoors check out their program for in-person screenings.