Relevant, but ever controversial: The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian

Sherman Alexie’s depiction of an Indigenous boy caught between two worlds is as powerful as it is controversial

Graphic Mira De Coven

Sherman Alexie’s The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian is a coming-of-age novel that has been both praised for its honesty and challenged for its controversial themes.

The novel’s unflinching portrayal of racism, poverty and the struggles of Indigenous youth has made it a frequent target for book bans and challenges in North America—most recently in British Columbia, where schools have removed it from reading lists.

First published in 2007, the novel follows Arnold Spirit Junior, a 14-year-old boy from the Spokane Indian Reservation in Washington. Junior soon learns to navigate his new life at Reardan School, a predominantly white school. With the help of his peers and family, he is able to grow.

The character of Junior feels alive and fresh throughout the novel. This is showcased through a scene where he is talking with his grandmother, Grandmother Spirit. She speaks to Junior about how to adjust to his new life at Reardan School. Junior often seeks out his grandmother as a guiding force in his life. She serves as a way for Junior to vent about issues he faces with his classmates at Reardan.

Alexie crafts this scene to showcase Junior’s respect and admiration for this grandmother. This scene also shows readers that the grandmother’s character is a respected figure in the story, even in death. This is evident at her funeral when she decides to inform Junior’s family to forgive her murderers, and shows that she was kind and learned to see the good in those around her.

A major component of Junior’s character is his love for drawing. Junior’s drawings add comedic relief to the novel. His cartoons depict various characters in the novel, from his father to his sister, Mary. These cartoons allow Junior to escape the harshness and violence that occurs within the reservation.

A character that has a strong presence in Junior’s life is his friend, Rowdy. He is strong and acts as a source of protection for Junior while both are on the reservation.

Rowdy sees Junior’s departure to Reardan as a betrayal. Their fractured friendship is a mirror of the broader conflict Junior faces between loyalty to his roots and his desire for opportunity.

Despite its critical acclaim—including winning the U.S. National Book Award for Young People’s Literature—The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian has faced widespread censorship. In Canada, schools in British Columbia have banned the book, citing its depictions of violence, racism and ableist language.

According to a 2024 CBC article, some schools argued that the novel was inappropriate for younger readers, while others felt its themes were too controversial. However, it remains available in libraries, including those in Edmonton, Alberta, where multiple editions can still be accessed.

The argument for banning the book shows exactly why it should be read. The novel’s portrayal of Indigenous identity, systemic inequality and personal resilience may be uncomfortable for some, but that discomfort is a reflection of real-world experiences that are too often ignored.

Books are used as gateways for people to explore the world through words and stories. If you do not believe that reading is inherently political or has the power to become political, think again—because reading is power.