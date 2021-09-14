Weekly Fringe: Photography, theatre, film, live shows and visual art, what more could you ask for?

Pick your poison: live classical music or R&B concert? This week’s got it all and then some!

A little something for everyone! This week brings you a full lineup with art from all mediums.

Monday, Sept. 27

Interested in learning more about the history of Pointe-St-Charles? Montreal-based filmmaker Manon Cousin’s film Les Fils will be screening at Cinéma Beaubien Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. The documentary tells the story of the group of priests who fought against the poverty and social exclusion experienced in Pointe-St-Charles during the 1970s. While the screening is free to all, reservations are required.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Calling all classical music fans! Clavecin en concert, a classical and baroque concert series, will begin their season Sept. 28 with Arie Antiche which will showcase revisited Italian classics. The concert will feature Karina Gauvin as a soprano, Amanda Keesmaat on the cello, and Sylvain Bergeron on the archlute. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Le Musée des beaux-arts. Students get a discount. Don't forget to buy tickets!

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Galerie Jano Lapin is hosting a viewing of Frogs, local artist Heidi Taillefer’s latest series of oil paintings. The exhibition sheds light on environmental pollution using miniature frogs as the central theme due to their ability to indicate environmental changes within an ecosystem. The event is open to the public at Jano Lapin Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

International photography platform GuruShots is making its first appearance in the Montreal photography scene and you won’t want to miss it. Hosted by Gallery Gora, GuruShots is showcasing two photography exhibitions entitled Powerful Lighting and Photogenic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. The exhibitions will feature 80 prints from 30 countries and have all been selected as winning photographs in recent GuruShots challenges. The exhibitions kick off Sept. 30 with an opening reception event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where the audience is welcome to enjoy the photographs, celebrate and enjoy some refreshments.

Friday, Oct. 1

It’s Friday and time to celebrate the return of live shows! R&B duo Emotional Oranges is currently on their Sad Fruit tour and making a stop in Montreal. The band will be playing at L’Astral on Oct. 1. It’s time to get groovy and enjoy a night out. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget to buy your tickets!

Saturday, Oct. 2

Multidisciplinary artist Esther Calixte-Béa's first solo exhibition is underway at galerie La Centrale and may just be the perfect Saturday afternoon event. Creation of an Ethereal World is made up of colourful acrylic paintings, mannequin sculptures, and self-photography all meant to question beauty standards and colonial oppression. The vibrant exhbition is open to the public until Oct. 28.

Sunday, Oct. 3

This weekend, you can enjoy a sleep-in and still manage to catch Manual de la vie sauvage’s Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Manual de la vie sauvage is a satirical performance about the world of tech start-ups and questions the ethics within the business and technology sector. The theatrical performance is running every day until Oct. 9 with different show times. Don’t forget to buy tickets to experience this critique on capitalism for yourself.